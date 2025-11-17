After more J.J. McCarthy miscues, ‘that one play’ turns a Vikings win into a loss

The Vikings were less than a minute — 50 seconds — away from sweeping the season series against the Chicago Bears and securing young quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s third NFC North victory in as many opportunities.
Then Bears kick returner Devin Duvernay found a wide lane between Vikings safety Tavierre Thomas and outside linebacker Tyler Batty.
Duvernay’s 56-yard kickoff return, the longest against the Vikings since Week 17 of the 2022 season, set up a game-winning, 48-yard field goal for Bears kicker Cairo Santos and sent the Vikings to a 19-17 loss Sunday afternoon.
“That one play,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It’s just the nature when you’re losing the turnover battle, maybe you’re leaving some plays out there. Your margin of error become razor thin for your whole team.”
“That’s what I told our team,” he added. “We’ve learned some hard lessons on that margin, that very thin margin of what these games come down to.”
Gone in 50 seconds was McCarthy’s chance to hoist another game-winning touchdown pass of his own, after he made a go-ahead, 15-yard TD throw to receiver Jordan Addison with less than a minute left. The throw gave the Vikings a 17-16 lead, their first since leading 3-0 late in the first quarter.
All the Vikings needed to do was keep the Bears out of scoring range.
But that’s how thin the margin becomes when McCarthy throws two interceptions in the first half and doesn’t complete a pass in the second half until that final touchdown drive.