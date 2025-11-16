Takeaways: J.J. McCarthy’s woes continue in the Vikings’ 19-17 home loss to the Bears

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright, who spent the 2024 season with the Vikings, got his second interception against his former team this season when he picked off McCarthy in the end zone just before halftime. The roughly 35-yard throw might have been a little shallow of Addison, who did not have much of a shot at the pass undercut by Wright. The pick prevented the Vikings from scoring just before halftime while trailing 10-3. Wright also returned an interception for a touchdown against McCarthy in the Vikings’ Week 1 win at Soldier Field.