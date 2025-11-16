Live: J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams meet again as the Vikings host the Bears

After their third home loss of the year last Sunday, the Vikings (4-5) are in dire need of a win today at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Bears team they beat in Week 1. Since starting 0-2, Chicago (6-3) has won six of its last seven, pulling into a tie with the Lions for the NFC North lead. A loss today would put the Vikings three games behind the Bears and further damage their playoff hopes. The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC North this year, but they’ve spent the week drilling efficiency at home after committing eight false starts last week against the Ravens.