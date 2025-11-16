Vikings

Live: J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams meet again as the Vikings host the Bears

November 16, 2025
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up before their game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

McCarthy led a fourth-quarter comeback to win in Chicago in Week 1. But the Bears have won six of their last seven games as the Vikings have struggled for consistency.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

After their third home loss of the year last Sunday, the Vikings (4-5) are in dire need of a win today at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Bears team they beat in Week 1. Since starting 0-2, Chicago (6-3) has won six of its last seven, pulling into a tie with the Lions for the NFC North lead. A loss today would put the Vikings three games behind the Bears and further damage their playoff hopes. The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC North this year, but they’ve spent the week drilling efficiency at home after committing eight false starts last week against the Ravens.

  • Kickoff: Noon
    • TV: Fox
      • Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 225, 820 (Vikings), 382, 805 (Bears)
        • Line: Vikings by 2½

          Follow live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium below:

          Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

          about the writer

          about the writer

          Star Tribune staff

          See Moreicon

          More from Vikings

          See More

          Vikings

          Live: J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams meet again as the Vikings host the Bears

          card image
          Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

          McCarthy led a fourth-quarter comeback to win in Chicago in Week 1. But the Bears have won six of their last seven games as the Vikings have struggled for consistency.

          Sports

          Souhan: Where would Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy be picked if the NFL draft were held today?

          Staff headshot
          Jim Souhan
          card image

          Vikings

          McCarthy, Jefferson at a crossroads as Vikings prepare for Bears

          card image