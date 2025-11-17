Souhan: Vikings have a mess on their hands with J.J. McCarthy

Were Vikings fans booing J.J. McCarthy? Or just mispronouncing “Brooo-smer”?
McCarthy might have heard jeers directed at him for the first time in his life Sunday, as his erratic play contributed heavily to the Vikings’ 19-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.
He deserved them, for about 58 minutes …
Then he deserved praise for engineering the touchdown drive that promised to make him 3-for-3 in his brief career against NFC North opponents, with three clutch fourth-quarter performances …
Then he deserved them, again, after the Bears pulled out the victory, because it was McCarthy’s many mistakes that kept Chicago in the game.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell declined to say whether he considered putting in backup quarterback Max Brosmer. The question was apt because when McCarthy was bad, he was horrible.
Until the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, McCarthy was 12-for-27 for 95 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.
After the two-minute warning, he went 5-for-5 for 55 yards and a touchdown.