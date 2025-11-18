Souhan: Viewed through 2025 eyes, the Vikings’ draft mistakes look even worse

Almost everything that is wrong with the 2025 Vikings could have been fixed if General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had adopted one simple philosophy:
Don’t get cute in the first round of the NFL draft.
With J.J. McCarthy lacking the basic fundamentals of a good NFL quarterback and linebacker Dallas Turner continuing to disappoint, Adofo-Mensah’s draft record has gone from bad to clown-hiding-in-the-sewer caliber horror show.
Let’s not get caught in the weeds by analyzing every pick he’s made. Nobody bats 1.000 in the draft, and sometimes taking the right guy in the fourth round requires luck.
But if you want to keep your job, you’d better hit on a decent percentage of first-round picks, especially the ones you trade up to get.
Let’s look at the three times Adofo-Mensah has moved around in the first round and how those decisions have impacted the 2025 team.
In Adofo-Mensah’s first draft, he traded the 12th pick in the first round to the Detroit Lions, receiving the 32nd, 34th and 66th picks as compensation.
Had the Vikings kept the 12th pick, they could have taken All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who would be the star of what has become a poor secondary. Having Hamilton would probably have kept the Vikings from bringing back Harrison Smith this season. With Hamilton, the Vikings would be creating more turnovers and limiting big plays, and might have won two more games this season.