Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy needs experience like Bryce Young once did. Adam Thielen would know.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said he can see a parallel between one of his former teammates, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, and his current quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.
Thielen said McCarthy “is not lacking the skill set, he’s not lacking the competitiveness, he’s not lacking the confidence,” but that it’s just a matter of experience for the 22-year-old quarterback who is five starts into his NFL career.
Thielen said that’s what Young, the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick in 2023, needed when going through a difficult first two seasons. Thielen was a go-to target while Young completed about 60% of his passes and totaled 32 touchdowns (passing and rushing) to 27 turnovers across 2023 and 2024.
Now in his third season, Young is guiding the 6-5 Panthers. During his 38th start, Sunday’s overtime win at Atlanta, Young threw for a franchise-record 448 yards and three touchdowns.
“Look at what Bryce is doing now,” Thielen said Monday. “He’s got a lot of confidence. I think being in the same system a couple years, being around a lot of the same guys and just trusting the system. ... I’m sure he’s leaning on a ton of experiences over the last few years that were some really tough moments individually and as a team.”
“There’s no timeline,” Thielen added, “that says at this point in your career you’re going to have success, but if you just stay the course and trust it and lean on that experience, good things happen.”
Thielen said he has had that discussion with McCarthy, whose inaccuracy has been a primary culprit for an NFL-low 52.9% completion rate. They have talked about how some mistakes are necessary growing pains for next time, when Thielen said he expects McCarthy to get “better and better.”
“Well, now I got that same play call or similar-type deal, and I’m going to get it out on my first hitch,” Thielen said. “You need that experience, right? Practice doesn’t necessarily prepare you 100% for that.”