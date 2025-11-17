RandBall: Vikings’ visible frustration boiled over in Sunday’s loss

(NOTE: Would you like to be alerted when I post new content? Sign up here to get one — and only one, I promise — email delivered to your inbox.)
For the Vikings right now, the only thing worse than the results are the vibes.
They are playing like a team that should be frustrated. They are also letting that frustration spill out in on-field demonstrations easily picked up by high-definition TV cameras.
There were at least three such instances in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Bears.
While there is certainly nothing wrong with having emotion in an emotional game — the opposite might signal the Vikings were checked out — outbursts like the ones we saw are often signals of frustration that goes beyond the moment.
Remember Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen as a playoff berth slipped away in 2018? Or Cousins and Mike Zimmer getting into a shoving match in 2021? I can’t imagine those were isolated moments.
Patrick Reusse and I talked about the Vikings’ frustration on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
Let’s dive into three specific moments at the start of today’s 10 things to know: