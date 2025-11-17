As if the Wild’s stinginess wasn’t enough of an indicator they’re getting back to their bread and butter, their next goal hammered home the point: After the depth line of Trenin, rookie Danila Yurov and veteran Marcus Foligno gained Vegas ice and established a forecheck that flustered the Golden Knights, Trenin banked the puck in off goalie Carl Lindbom (24 saves) from the goal line 9:05 into the second period for his first goal of the season.