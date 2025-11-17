How little the Wild are scoring would be a bigger issue if they weren’t giving up so few goals.
But minimum production keeps yielding maximum results.
The Golden Knights were the latest to fall into the Wild’s less-is-more trap, with the Wild eking by Vegas 3-2 in overtime Sunday night at Grand Casino Arena to sweep their weekend back-to-back.
Overall, the Wild have won four of their last five games, and their 6-1-1 run since the start of November is tied for first in the NHL.
Kirill Kaprizov scored a 4-on-3 power play with 11 seconds left in overtime, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson turned in a 23-save effort.
Yakov Trenin and Joel Eriksson Ek also capitalized for the Wild, who downed the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 the previous night.
In all six of their victories this month, the Wild (9-7-4) have allowed two goals or fewer. Twice backup Jesper Wallstedt has shut out the opposition, including 2-0 against the Ducks on Saturday.
Their three goals were the Wild’s most since a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Nov. 7.