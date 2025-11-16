Takeaways: Wild blank Ducks behind Jesper Wallstedt’s second consecutive shutout

The Wild defeating the Ducks at full strength would have been commendable.
That they were better while not being 100% was downright impressive.
In another show of progress for their net-out defending, the Wild blanked upstart Anaheim 2-0 Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena to continue their own resurgence: They have won three of their past four games and five of the past seven while losing in regulation only once in that stretch.
Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 28 shots he faced for back-to-back shutouts to lead the NHL with two.
Wallstedt was coming off a 36-save, 2-0 victory over the Flames on Sunday and hasn’t given up a goal in 141 minutes, 9 seconds.
“It feels really good,” said Wallstedt, who is much more reminiscent of the technically savvy goaltender the Wild drafted following a difficult 2024-25 season in the minors. “It’s obviously a big difference from what I experienced last year and changes the whole mood and my whole lifestyle outside of hockey, as well.
“It’s so much more fun right now going to work than it was 12 months ago.”
Marcus Johansson scored 55 seconds into the second period before Matt Boldy added an empty-netter with 55 seconds to go, the Wild hanging on for their 19th victory in their last 20 games vs. the Ducks after emerging from a three-day layoff more depleted than when their break started.