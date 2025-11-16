Takeaways: Wild blank Ducks behind Jesper Wallstedt’s second consecutive shutout

“It’s not an area of the game where you’re going to play on instincts, right?” Hynes said. “When you’re in your own end ... that’s an area where you can’t go rogue. You need to make sure that it’s five guys doing their job and committing, and then I think we’ve done a little bit better job as of late here with our up-ice structure, not giving teams easy offense to put us on our heels.”