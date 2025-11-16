Takeaways: Timberwolves slump in fourth quarter of 123-112 loss to Nuggets

The stat feeds were down at Target Center for most of the second half, and the Timberwolves told reporters they wouldn’t have official boxscores until potentially hours after the team’s 123-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
But the lack of numbers didn’t conceal the fact that it was a bad shooting night for Anthony Edwards, and that’s the main reason the Wolves fell to 0-2 against Denver this season.
“Nothing they did. I just got to make my shots,” Edwards said. “It’s that simple. Just missed a bunch of shots. Go to the gym tomorrow, hopefully make ’em.”
As the stats trickled in, the Wolves provided just the point totals for the players on the evening. Edwards had 24 points, but he was shooting just 3-for-14 from the floor when the stats froze late in the third quarter. Julius Randle led the Wolves with 26 points while Naz Reid had 19, 17 of those coming in the first half.
Nikola Jokic had 27 points for Denver while Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 23.
The Wolves, who saw their four-game winning streak end, continued a concerning trend through their first 13 games this season (8-5): They haven’t defeated any teams above .500. They have lost twice against both the Lakers and Nuggets.
They trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter before Denver pulled away. The Wolves were out of sort offensively from the rhythm and flow they established against the weaker teams they have played of late.
“Maybe we didn’t move the ball enough,” Reid said. “We had like, 30-something assists, the last two nights maybe. Maybe that’s what it was. I think it was self-inflicted. I don’t think they really triggered anything that made us do anything. I think it was just us.”