Takeaways: Timberwolves slump in fourth quarter of 123-112 loss to Nuggets

The Wolves brought back their Prince jerseys but saw their four-game winning streak end with a poor final period, when the stats were on the fritz.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2025 at 5:07AM
Sporting the Prince-themed jerseys the Wolves last wore in 2019, center Naz Reid reacts after a foul called on him during the second half against the Nuggets on Saturday night at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The stat feeds were down at Target Center for most of the second half, and the Timberwolves told reporters they wouldn’t have official boxscores until potentially hours after the team’s 123-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

But the lack of numbers didn’t conceal the fact that it was a bad shooting night for Anthony Edwards, and that’s the main reason the Wolves fell to 0-2 against Denver this season.

“Nothing they did. I just got to make my shots,” Edwards said. “It’s that simple. Just missed a bunch of shots. Go to the gym tomorrow, hopefully make ’em.”

As the stats trickled in, the Wolves provided just the point totals for the players on the evening. Edwards had 24 points, but he was shooting just 3-for-14 from the floor when the stats froze late in the third quarter. Julius Randle led the Wolves with 26 points while Naz Reid had 19, 17 of those coming in the first half.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points for Denver while Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 23.

The Wolves, who saw their four-game winning streak end, continued a concerning trend through their first 13 games this season (8-5): They haven’t defeated any teams above .500. They have lost twice against both the Lakers and Nuggets.

They trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter before Denver pulled away. The Wolves were out of sort offensively from the rhythm and flow they established against the weaker teams they have played of late.

“Maybe we didn’t move the ball enough,” Reid said. “We had like, 30-something assists, the last two nights maybe. Maybe that’s what it was. I think it was self-inflicted. I don’t think they really triggered anything that made us do anything. I think it was just us.”

Edwards chalked up the loss to a bad night shooting for him. He said the quality of his looks were fine and Denver didn’t do anything out of the ordinary to make the game harder for him.

“I make my shots, we win the game. Think we lost by like, what, 11 points, 10 points,” Edwards said. “No matter what shots I take, I got to make ‘em.”

How it happened

The Wolves got off to a slow start against Denver’s zone defense, and the Nuggets raced out to a 17-7 lead in the first 4 minutes, 40 seconds. But the Wolves defense, which has struggled when Rudy Gobert is off the floor this season, picked up the intensity the rest of the quarter, especially he went out. The Wolves were a minus-6 with Gobert on the floor in the first; they were a plus-8 with him off the floor. Reid had a strong first quarter with seven points, three rebounds and three assists in seven minutes.

Reid continued that into the second quarter as he played 17 minutes without a break and finished the first half with 17 points. The Wolves took a 60-55 lead into the half despite Edwards shooting just 1-for-8.

The third quarter had some sloppy play on both sides, with neither team capitalizing on the other. The Wolves closed the quarter on a 6-0 run that turned a seven-point Denver lead to one, as Edwards struggled to 5-for-16 through three.

“Offense didn’t come easy to some of our guys who have been scoring well, and I think they got a little frustrated,” coach Chris Finch said.

Then in the fourth, Denver took a one-point lead and extended it to eight in the opening minutes, and the Wolves never got back in it. When asked about the team’s difficulty beating quality opponents, Reid said: “I don’t want to say like we had a back to back, so forth and so on. I feel like everybody was ready. We did have a slow start. Maybe that’s one of the reasons. I’m not 110 percent sure, but we’ll say we do have to be better.”

Denver wins non-Jokic minutes

One of the keys to beating Denver is to take advantage of the time Jokic is off the floor. In the second quarter, Denver won those minutes by five points as Murray had nine over that stretch. Jokic rested 5 minutes, 5 seconds in the second quarter, the same amount of time Edwards rested for the Wolves. Denver led 43-40 when Jokic checked back in. Then the Wolves went on a 10-2 run against a double big lineup of Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas.

In the fourth quarter, Denver again won those minutes by seven and was leading 100-92 when Jokic and Edwards both re-entered the game.

Chippy night

There’s not a lot of love lost between the Wolves and Nuggets, who have squared off in the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. That emotion carried over to the floor. There was a lot of chirping between the two teams and a few moments officials had to take control. Reid picked up a technical foul after an exchange with Valanciunas, Gobert picked up a flagrant foul for an elbow to Tim Hardaway Jr. on a screen and Wolves coach Chris Finch picked up a technical arguing with officials.

Prince night

The Wolves brought back their purple-and-pink Prince-themed jerseys for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They also had a matching purple court, a night after they had their bright green NBA Cup court in their victory over Sacramento. The arena also played Prince’s music throughout the game.

Stats? Who needs them!

Nuggets coach David Adelman said in his postgame news conference that he did not mind the statistical problems. “I love there’s no stat sheet, because I hate talking about stats,” the former Wolves assistant said. “We just did what you had to do to win the game: Competed defensively, moved the ball offensively, executed late on both ends. That leads to a really good win.”

