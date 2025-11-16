Takeaways: Timberwolves slump in fourth quarter of 123-112 loss to Nuggets

The Wolves got off to a slow start against Denver’s zone defense, and the Nuggets raced out to a 17-7 lead in the first 4 minutes, 40 seconds. But the Wolves defense, which has struggled when Rudy Gobert is off the floor this season, picked up the intensity the rest of the quarter, especially he went out. The Wolves were a minus-6 with Gobert on the floor in the first; they were a plus-8 with him off the floor. Reid had a strong first quarter with seven points, three rebounds and three assists in seven minutes.