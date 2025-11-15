Takeaways: Timberwolves’ win streak hits four with 124-110 NBA Cup victory over Kings

The Wolves improve to 2-0 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, the league’s in-season tournament. They have Phoenix and Oklahoma City remaining as part of Group A in the Western Conference. Each winner of the three groups advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament, with one second-place team getting a wild-card berth. Head-to-head and margin-of-victory tiebreakers figure into that, and after a 40-point win over the Jazz in their first Cup game, the Wolves now have a margin of plus-54. Even if they lose a game in group play, they have set themselves up well to capture a wild-card spot.