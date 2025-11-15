Takeaways: Timberwolves’ win streak hits four with 124-110 NBA Cup victory over Kings

The Timberwolves had a tougher time with the Kings than they had earlier this week in Sacramento, but they still came away with a 124-110 victory. The Wolves improved to 2-0 against the Kings after a 27-point win on Sunday on the road and won their fourth straight overall.
Anthony Edwards had 30 points to lead them while Julius Randle had 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels returned from three different injuries he suffered to score 13 points. Domantas Sabonis had 34 points to lead Sacramento.
After a sluggish game most of the night, the Wolves locked down in a fourth quarter they won 32-19.
Another Cup win
The Wolves improve to 2-0 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, the league’s in-season tournament. They have Phoenix and Oklahoma City remaining as part of Group A in the Western Conference. Each winner of the three groups advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament, with one second-place team getting a wild-card berth. Head-to-head and margin-of-victory tiebreakers figure into that, and after a 40-point win over the Jazz in their first Cup game, the Wolves now have a margin of plus-54. Even if they lose a game in group play, they have set themselves up well to capture a wild-card spot.
How it happened
The Wolves opened the night by hitting seven of their first eight shots and racing out to an 18-7 lead. They shot 69% in the first quarter (13-for-19) but six first-quarter turnovers allowed the Kings to stay in it early. Both Randle and Sabonis had nine as the Wolves led 35-30 after one.
The sloppiness continued into the second quarter, when the Wolves had another five turnovers. They also hit just 10 of 16 free throws in the first half. The Kings took a five-point lead in the second behind 24 from Sabonis, but the Wolves tied it back up 61-61 at the half.
In the third quarter, Edwards got aggressive driving to the basket, and he scored 17 points as the Wolves took an 88-84 lead. Eight of his points came at the free-throw line as he got his team into the penalty within the first four minutes.
The Wolves led by one entering the fourth and quickly took a 103-94 lead with Edwards resting. Donte DiVincenzo had a pair of threes in the run, the second coming off a Randle rebound on a missed free throw.