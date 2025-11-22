Vikings center Ryan Kelly sat in a hotel room at Hanbury Manor in Ware, England, about 4,000 miles away from home. He asked himself: “Why did this happen again? Is this the last one? Is it going to keep getting worse? Am I going to be doing too much damage to my head?”
Kelly had just suffered his second concussion in three weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, the first leg of the Vikings’ two-game international road trip ending against the Browns in London. It was the second time in the last three years that Kelly has been concussed twice in the same season.
That fact, and symptoms from the concussion, left Kelly in a vulnerable place as many questions flooded his healing brain. His first reassurance came from coach Kevin O’Connell inside a makeshift meeting room at the 200-acre English country club.
“You have a conversation where you’re emotional, a little bit erratic, kind of spiraling mentally in a big situation and big moment in your career,” Kelly told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “and to kind of have him be the calming voice and reassure you that you’re going to be fine, we want you to do whatever you need and take as much time as you need, it’s the best feeling as a player.”
“It’s a conversation I’d hoped we would have,” Kelly added. “You never know with a new coaching staff how everybody takes concussions.”
Back in Minnesota, the 30-minute drive between Kelly’s home and the Vikings training facility became his time to think about his four-time Pro Bowl career and what he wants the rest of his life to look like with his wife, Emma; their twin boys, Ford and Duke; and their daughter, Stella.
Kelly, 32, considered retirement. He’s had at least five concussions in his 10-year career, but he said he met with doctors who eased his concerns about his long-term brain health.
“A lot of soul searching, getting as many answers as I could,” Kelly said, “and then I realized I’m not done. I still love this game.”