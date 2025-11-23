Vikings

Takeaways: Vikings fail in all three phases in a 23-6 loss to the Packers

A disastrous third quarter that included another special teams error put the game at Lambeau Field out of reach.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2025 at 9:10PM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) late in the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings’ two-game win streak at Lambeau Field ended Sunday, in the kind of defeat where no phase of the team could be spared from critique.

In their 23-6 loss to the Packers, they gained 145 yards (their second-fewest ever at Lambeau Field), including just four in the second half. They turned the ball over three times, while also turning the ball over on downs in the red zone. On defense, they allowed Green Bay to run for 146 yards without injured running back Josh Jacobs. And on special teams, they had a catastrophic mistake for the third week in a row.

A game that was still in question at halftime became a TKO by the fourth quarter, as the Vikings lost for the third straight game and fifth of six since the bye week.

Why it happened

A disastrous third quarter put the game out of reach. The Vikings ran six plays for minus-10 yards in the quarter, while Myles Price’s turnover on a punt return gave Green Bay the ball at the Minnesota 6. The Vikings ran the ball well in the first half, but got stopped on two short-yardage attempts to extend a drive in Green Bay territory, and they had no way to get the ball downfield. On the other side of the ball, the fact the Packers didn’t have Jacobs didn’t seem to matter: Emanuel Wilson surpassed 100 yards playing in place of the injured Jacobs, as Green Bay held the ball for 16 of the first 22 minutes of the second half.

What it means

The Vikings are 4-7 before a trip to Seattle, and their playoff hopes would almost certainly require them to win their final six games. Their offensive ineptitude against their biggest rival falls on everyone, from coaches to players, and they’ll again have injury questions on their offensive line.

Play of the game

With the Vikings facing a third-and-16 in the shadow of their own end zone late in the third quarter, Micah Parsons steamrolled center Ryan Kelly on a rush, opening up space for Devonte Wyatt to sack McCarthy at the Vikings’ goal line. It would be the Vikings’ final offensive play of the third quarter.

View post on X

Turning point

After the Vikings forced a Packers punt on the first series of the second half, Daniel Whelan’s kick checked up at the Vikings’ 4-yard line. Price stayed in front of the ball, trying to block Zayne Anderson, and Anderson pushed Price back into the ball. The ball hit Price, and the Packers recovered at the 6. Wilson scored two plays later to give Green Bay a 17-6 lead.

View post on X

Up next

Nov. 30 at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings will head to Seattle for the fifth time since 2018, taking on their former quarterback Sam Darnold at Lumen Field.

Season results

Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Send your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Takeaways: Vikings fail in all three phases in a 23-6 loss to the Packers

card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A disastrous third quarter that included another special teams error put the game at Lambeau Field out of reach.

Vikings

Live: Vikings lose to the Packers 23-6 after another feeble offensive performance

card image

Vikings

Scoggins: Vikings have plenty of mixed metaphors, but few quick fixes, for J.J. McCarthy

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image