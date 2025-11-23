Takeaways: Vikings fail in all three phases in a 23-6 loss to the Packers

A disastrous third quarter put the game out of reach. The Vikings ran six plays for minus-10 yards in the quarter, while Myles Price’s turnover on a punt return gave Green Bay the ball at the Minnesota 6. The Vikings ran the ball well in the first half, but got stopped on two short-yardage attempts to extend a drive in Green Bay territory, and they had no way to get the ball downfield. On the other side of the ball, the fact the Packers didn’t have Jacobs didn’t seem to matter: Emanuel Wilson surpassed 100 yards playing in place of the injured Jacobs, as Green Bay held the ball for 16 of the first 22 minutes of the second half.