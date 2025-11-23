Live: Vikings head to Lambeau Field for season’s first game against the Packers

It’s Week 12 in the NFL and the Vikings are finally playing their first game against the Packers this season. Back-to-back home losses against the Ravens and Bears wiped out the momentum the Vikings (4-6) had created with a win in Detroit on Nov. 2. Today they’ll play their final NFC North road game of the year in Green Bay, where they’ll be desperate for a win. They’ll face a Packers team (6-3-1) that has lost its last two home games while the Vikings have won their last two trips to Lambeau Field. The big story line continues to be the development of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Coaches have worked with him on his mechanics in hopes of improving his accuracy issues.