Live: Vikings head to Lambeau Field for season’s first game against the Packers

November 23, 2025
Brothers Richard Ernst, left, and Jason Ernst watch last year's game between the Vikings and the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2024. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy try to get back on track Sunday in Green Bay at noon on Fox.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s Week 12 in the NFL and the Vikings are finally playing their first game against the Packers this season. Back-to-back home losses against the Ravens and Bears wiped out the momentum the Vikings (4-6) had created with a win in Detroit on Nov. 2. Today they’ll play their final NFC North road game of the year in Green Bay, where they’ll be desperate for a win. They’ll face a Packers team (6-3-1) that has lost its last two home games while the Vikings have won their last two trips to Lambeau Field. The big story line continues to be the development of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Coaches have worked with him on his mechanics in hopes of improving his accuracy issues.

  • Kickoff: Noon
    • TV: Fox
      • Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 385, 820 (Vikings), 228, 811 (Packers)
        • Line: Packers by 6½

          Follow live updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters at Lambeau Field:

          The Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy try to get back on track Sunday in Green Bay at noon on Fox.

