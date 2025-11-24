Analysis: New lows, old woes for the Vikings in a numbing loss to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Workers swirled around J.J. McCarthy, silently completing the tasks of packing up an NFL locker room and preparing the visiting team for its flight home. Equipment crates wheeled past the quarterback and team officials filled laundry carts, as players collected belongings and dressed to go back to Minnesota. McCarthy appeared unaffected by it as he continued to stare into his locker.
Teammates and Vikings officials approached with hugs and words of encouragement after the Packers’ 23-6 victory over Minnesota at Lambeau Field; McCarthy embraced tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill as they vowed to get back to work. In his postgame news conference minutes later, the 22-year-old tried to pack up the feelings he knew would not solve the Vikings’ problems.
“I just don’t think emotions are gonna do anything good for us at the end of the day,” he said. “It’s just like fluff, and it’s not going to help us execute plays better. So [it’s] just understanding where the issues are, where the problems are, and fixing them.”
The Vikings’ loss on Sunday was McCarthy’s fourth as their starter, giving him more defeats in six NFL starts than he had in 66 starts across high school and college. It might require the Vikings (4-7) winning their final six games for the 2025 season not to be the quarterback’s first without a playoff appearance since before he could drive. As McCarthy searched for answers and veterans rallied around the cause of professional pride, it seemed mere progress would qualify as an improvement.
Presented with a chance to regain the lead in the third quarter and resume pursuit of a third NFC North road victory this season, the Vikings instead delivered a feeble second half that sent their loss to the Packers (7-3-1) lurching toward the statistical depths of their performances at Lambeau Field.
The Vikings had four yards of offense in the second half, rushing for seven while losing a total of three on 12 passing plays, including four sacks. McCarthy threw two interceptions, becoming the first Minnesota QB to throw at least two picks in three consecutive games since Christian Ponder in 2012. The Vikings’ six points at Lambeau Field were their fewest since a 34-0 shutout in 2007; the only time they’d gained fewer yards in Green Bay than the 145 they had Sunday was in a 9-7 loss on a rainy Thursday night in December 2006.
Sunday was the first time this season they’d had their five preferred offensive linemen on the field together, and the Vikings gave up five sacks, including four in a second half when left guard Donovan Jackson and left tackle Darrisaw departed with ankle injuries.
The Vikings allowed Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, who was starting with Josh Jacobs out because of a knee contusion, to run for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns while pacing a Packers offense that ran 42 times and held the ball for 37:15.