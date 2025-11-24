Five extra points: Stat sheet should give Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a turnover, too

1. A T.J. Hockenson sneak? Really?!
The stat sheet says the Vikings turned the ball over three times in Sunday’s 23-6 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. The stat sheet is wrong. They turned it over four times if you count — and you should — the turnover on downs early in the second quarter in the team’s only trip into the red zone.
Trailing 7-3, the Vikings marched 69 yards in 12 plays, with Jordan Mason carrying the ball five straight times for 43 yards and Aaron Jones Sr. carrying it once for 5 yards. Then Kevin O’Connell made his worst call of the day. He got cute with a team that was more physical than his squad. He went with a QB sneak using tight end T.J. Hockenson under center on third-and-1 from the Packers’ 17.
Hockenson has played 92 games over seven seasons. He had carried the ball once, back in 2020, for no gain. He was stopped for no gain, putting too much pressure and predictability on a fourth-down dive by Mason, which also was stuffed. So it’s four turnovers in my book. And you can assign that fourth turnover to the head coach. And that’s not good when the defense goes a third straight game and sixth overall without a takeaway.
2. Darrisaw no match for Parsons
Micah Parsons (May 26) and Christian Darrisaw (June 2) are 26-year-olds born a week apart in 1999. That’s not good news for the Vikings going forward, considering what Parsons, one of the league’s highest-paid defenders, did to Darrisaw, one of the league’s highest-paid left tackles, in the edge rusher’s debut in the Vikings-Packers rivalry.
On back-to-back critical possessions in the third quarter, Parsons burned Darrisaw like he was a backup. One play after the Packers took a 17-6 lead, Parsons beat Darrisaw with an inside move for a sack. The Vikings went three-and-out. Seven minutes later, on second-and-11, Parsons beat Darrisaw with an outside move for a sack. The Vikings again went three-and-out. On the Vikings’ next possession, Darrisaw false-started on second-and-12. And, yep, the Vikings went three-and-out again.
Darrisaw, who left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, declined comment after the game. There wasn’t anything he could have said anyway about the menace he could be facing twice a year for the next five or so seasons.
3. Reichard is better than Longwell
Asked to pick my Vikings quarter-century team (to be revealed next month), I snubbed Ryan Longwell as the kicker. Sorry, Ryan, but this Will Reichard kid is the best I’ve seen. He made another two 50-yarders without a miss, making him 16 for 21 in 24 games as a Viking. Longwell made 11 of 17 in 96 games over six years. This year, Reichard has tied the record for longest field goal at Soldier Field (59), set the Vikings record for longest field goal (62) and on Sunday kicked a 59-yarder at Lambeau.
“That’s not common here,” said Vikings running back and former longtime Packer Aaron Jones Sr. “When they went to kick it, I was, ‘Oh, man.’ But we got the wind with us.”