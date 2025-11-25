How much has Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold improved since his breakout season with the Vikings last year?
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores plans to find out during Sunday’s game at Lumen Field in Seattle.
“There’s some things that we could say may have bothered him a year ago, but maybe they don’t this year,” Flores said Tuesday. “Based on having seen it several times, getting more reps at it, getting more familiarity with a front or a coverage. So, a year later it’s hard to know. But you try it out and see if that still bothers him. ... If it doesn’t bother him, you move on to something else. If it does, you keep running it.”
Flores said he built a friendship with Darnold during the 2024 season, when the 2018 first-round pick threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while leading the ninth-ranked scoring offense on a 14-3 team.
Since the Vikings opted against franchise tagging Darnold or signing him to a multiyear extension this past offseason, he has continued thriving with the 8-3 Seahawks.
Darnold, who signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million with Seattle, remains one of the NFL’s most prolific deep-ball throwers with a league-leading 910 yards on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus. He’s fueling the league’s leading receiver, Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 1,313 receiving yards in 11 games.
Darnold, 28, also recently suffered the type of catastrophic game — throwing four picks in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16 — he had at times in Minnesota.
Last season, Darnold completed 18 of 41 passes in the regular-season finale loss at Detroit, where the Vikings could have won the NFC North and the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, and took nine sacks a week later in a playoff loss to the Rams.