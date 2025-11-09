Everyone in sports is looking for an edge.
Coaches, administrators, athletes, bettors, gambling sites, fans, writers, analysts all crave the gambler’s tell, the indicator that will lead to wins and winnings.
The problem with daily analysis of NFL teams is that the victories whitewash problems and losses accentuate negatives. Overreact to one game and you will probably miss the big picture or incorrectly ascribe success and failure to emotions and in-game decisions.
That’s why reactions to Kevin O’Connell during his four seasons as Vikings coach have been fascinating.
His first year, he was a genius.
By the end of his second season, a lot of fans I know were calling for him to be fired.
During his third season, he went back to being a genius.
In this, his fourth season, he has been questioned over his decisions at quarterback and every playcall that didn’t produce a first down.