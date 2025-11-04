That kid who played quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday — the 22-year-old with the frizzy hair, baggy clothes and unspoiled grin — could change everything.
Let’s not leap to dreams of Super Bowl championships. That’s an unfair burden to place on someone who looks like he spends his spare time searching under his couch for a PlayStation controller.
Let’s view the belated-yet-sudden rise of J.J. McCarthy in a different and better way.
Let’s view him through the prism of fun.
Fun. Isn’t that what sports are supposed to be? An entertaining escape from reality, an escape from the mundane to the sublime?
We don’t know what the future holds for McCarthy or this Vikings regime. We already know, after three games, that the kid who doesn’t comb his hair is more fun than tax refund day.
He needed to produce a game like the Vikings’ 27-24 upset of the Lions in Detroit to highlight his likeability. Christian Ponder was likeable, too, and that didn’t matter when he revealed that he wasn’t an NFL quarterback.
Now that McCarthy is 2-1 as an NFL starter, with his victories both coming in NFC North road games under difficult circumstances, we can appreciate the whole J.J. McCarthy vibe.