RandBall: Tom Brady gave a thorough breakdown of J.J. McCarthy’s highs and lows vs. the Lions

There might be nobody more uniquely qualified and conflicted than Tom Brady to break down J.J. McCarthy’s performance as a quarterback.
Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, someone who used his intelligence more than raw athletic gifts to become a seven-time Super Bowl champion.
He also went to Michigan, just as McCarthy did, and is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders — a team that was nudged just out of position to draft a quarterback in 2024 and now resides in QB purgatory with an aging Geno Smith slogging through a poor season.
And, yes, he was the Fox analyst on Sunday’s Vikings game against the Detroit Lions.
Whatever angle he is coming from, though, I’ll give Brady the benefit of the doubt after re-listening to him break down McCarthy’s work during the Vikings’ surprising 27-24 win.
Patrick Reusse and I talked plenty about the game on Monday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast.
I’ll detail what I thought were Brady’s best points at the outset of today’s 10 things to know: