Carson Wentz defends Vikings’ decision to keep him in game despite injured shoulder

“I was a backup the last couple years, so just being back in the role of starting meaningful football games, it’s fun,” Wentz said. “It’s what I grew up dreaming of doing. And when you lose it for a little bit, it’s hard to want to give it up. So even with the pain and all the things I knew were going to come with it, I wanted to play. I want to be out there, and I want to be helping the team.”