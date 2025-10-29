Carson Wentz defends Vikings’ decision to keep him in game despite injured shoulder

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz said Wednesday he participated in, and approved of, the team’s decision to play him for 2½ games after an Oct. 5 hit that led to a dislocation, fractured socket and torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Wentz also said he wanted to stay in Thursday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, saying he thinks public backlash to the team keeping him in the game is “kind of crazy.”
“This isn’t my first rodeo,” he said. “I‘m not an idiot. I knew what I was signing up for going out there. Nobody was forcing me, pressuring me, any of those things.
“Everybody’s handled this tremendously. Communication has been phenomenal, from coaches, trainers, all the things. We knew what we were doing.”
The Vikings put Wentz on injured reserve Monday with J.J. McCarthy ready to return as the starting quarterback, and the 32-year-old Wentz will have season-ending surgery to repair the injuries he suffered from the second-quarter hit he took from Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger on Oct. 5.
An MRI exam during the Vikings’ bye week showed the extent of the injury, and Wentz played the team’s next two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chargers with a shoulder harnesses, opting for a more extensive brace Thursday at Los Angeles four days after the Eagles game.
The short turnaround between the Eagles and Chargers games meant Wentz didn’t have as much recovery time as in a normal week and made the pain harder to manage in a game in which he took five sacks and eight quarterback hits. He came off the field multiple times in visible pain during the nationally televised loss.
The Vikings played without right tackle Brian O’Neill, who sat out because of left knee soreness after playing the Eagles game with a sprained right MCL, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who tore his left ACL a year ago, came out after nine snaps because of concerns about how his knee felt.