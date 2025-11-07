Vikings-Ravens preview: Can Minnesota’s revived defense slow Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry?

Hamilton the catalyst for elite secondary: The Vikings passed on a chance to draft Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 12th pick in 2022, moving back 20 spots in the first round in a deal with Detroit and selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd pick. Hamilton instead went to Baltimore at No. 14, and has become one of the best safeties in the league, playing strong safety in the Ravens’ base packages and shifting into the slot when they are in nickel. The Ravens took Georgia safety Malaki Starks (another possible Vikings candidate) with their first-round pick this year, and added former Chargers safety Alohi Gilman for their nickel package. “They make the trade for a really talented guy in Gilman, which allows Kyle Hamilton to then play pretty much predominantly the nickel spot,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “They’re playing a lot of nickel defense to basically every grouping. And then that also allows [Marlon] Humphrey to stay where he’s incredibly impactful, at the outside corner spot. They have maybe the best combination of corners in the NFL, and when you throw Hamilton in there as the nickel, it’s an incredible challenge. We feel great about our skill guys, but we’ve got to show up ready for a tough task.”