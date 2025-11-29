Quarterback Max Brosmer ‘the guy’ again as he prepares for his first Vikings start

After a camp practice this summer, Vikings rookie quarterback Max Brosmer revealed something about his obsessive preparation, the product of which will be on display Sunday during his first NFL start against the Seahawks.
Brosmer said he “lives” at the team’s facility and texted questions to his position coach Josh McCown at all hours. And his veteran teammates, who at the time were Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, told him to maybe reconsider asking too much of McCown knowing how much he was pouring into J.J. McCarthy, a first-round draft pick.
“We all kind of came out of college being ‘the guy,’ right?” Brosmer said in August. “So you kind of have the quarterback coach whenever you need him.”
Brosmer is “the guy” again. At least he will be Sunday at Seattle.
McCarthy has been ruled out while in the concussion protocol. McCarthy, who was sacked five times against the Packers, reported symptoms after the team’s flight back from Green Bay last week. He was limited in practices throughout the week.
O’Connell said “there’s confidence” in Brosmer after the 24-year-old’s work habits led to positive results since arriving this spring as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota, where he spent the 2024 season.
“This has been something that dates back to training camp,” O’Connell said Friday, “and just watching the way he was able to efficiently run our offense no matter who he was in the huddle with. To have him command the huddle the way he did this week, I’m not sure the ball hit the ground today just with the efficiency at which we were operating and throwing.”
O’Connell said quarterback John Wolford will be elevated from the practice squad to back up Brosmer against the Seahawks. Wolford, the 30-year-old former Rams backup, will be active for a regular season game for the first time since 2022. He signed Oct. 29 after Carson Wentz was ruled out for the season.