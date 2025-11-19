We interrupt your ongoing angst about J.J. McCarthy’s inability to hit the broad side of a barn to bring you a more uplifting tale from the opposite end of the Vikings’ personnel food chain …
Meet Nick Vannett.
Who?
Nick Vannett. A 6-6, 261-pound tight end nicknamed “Baby Gronk” coming out of Ohio State in 2016, the year he was drafted by Seattle in the third round.
Vannett never became the next Rob Gronkowski and never will, but he still loves football as much as the future Hall of Famer, anybody in the Vikings’ locker room and probably more than most of his NFL peers considering he’s now 32 years old toiling on a practice squad with an eighth team in 10 seasons.
“It’s not easy,” he said, “but I still think I belong out on that field on Sundays, and that keeps me going.”
Funny.
This reporter also thought Vannett belonged on the field the Sunday he wasn’t elevated to the active roster when Josh Oliver missed the Ravens game on Nov. 9.