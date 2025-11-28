The Vikings head to Seattle battered, bewildered and are unrecognizable from the team that went to the Emerald City last season and pulled off a 27-24 victory thanks to an inspiring performance by ... Sam Darnold, on the way to a 14-3 regular season record.
Now Darnold is with the Seahawks, while the Vikings quarterback position is unstable. Their defense no longer has bite. Their star receiver needs attention.
But, hey, that kicker is pretty darn good.
At 4-7, NFL.com has the Vikings’ playoff chances at less than 1%. And they are a double-digit underdog on Sunday.
How did it get this bad this quickly? How did the Purple go from being a playoff-caliber team at the beginning of the season to being the caboose of the NFC North train by week 13?
You’re probably focusing on the guy under center, J.J. McCarthy, who was supposed to immediately flourish under the tutelage of offensive savant Kevin O’Connell.
But in most cases, there’s more than one reason success can be volatile from one season to the next. Here are five reasons that come to mind as I recover from my sister’s turducken.
1. Why this year?
This has been addressed elsewhere on this website in recent weeks. But here’s my take on the McCarthy saga.