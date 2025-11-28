Going old-school: Kevin O’Connell won’t repeat as Coach of the Year. Who will take the mantle?

Buffalo (7-4) heads to Pittsburgh (6-5) hoping that the second of four road games in five weeks doesn’t further sink its chances of a seventh straight playoff bid. The Bills are 2-3 on the road and coming off 10 days of rest since their loss at Houston. Buffalo came into this week clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. After facing a Steelers team that’s 4-2 at home, Buffalo returns home for Cincinnati before heading to New England, which is 4-2 at home, and Cleveland, which has Myles Garrett, his 18 (and counting) sacks and a home upset of the Packers under its belt. To put the Bills’ six-year playoff streak in a perspective that local fans can understand, the last time the Vikings made the playoffs six straight years was 1973-78, a run that saw them lose three Super Bowls in six years.