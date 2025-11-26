With J.J. McCarthy limited, Vikings’ Max Brosmer takes first-team reps ahead of Seahawks game

Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer took first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice, coach Kevin O’Connell said, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy progressed through the concussion protocol.
McCarthy, who reported symptoms after the team’s flight back from Sunday’s loss in Green Bay, took limited reps in quarterback drills but was not yet medically cleared to take full-team reps, O’Connell said before practice. Reporters only observe a small portion of practice that includes warmups.
Brosmer, a 24-year-old undrafted rookie, is in line for his first NFL start Sunday in Seattle. O’Connell and the team’s medical staff “aren’t in a place to declare anything yet” about McCarthy’s status, but O’Connell alluded to his practice reps, or lack thereof, affecting their decision.
“You do want to take into account what has his preparation been like,” O’Connell said. “What has his practice week been like with what he’s able to do? While also knowing ultimately this is not talking about a hand or an ankle or anything like that. We’re talking about his head.”
On Wednesday, Brosmer took over the starting offense in practice for the first time in his young NFL career.
“He commanded the huddle,” running back Aaron Jones Sr. said. “Very sharp in his calls and just focused. You could tell he’s excited to be going out there and maybe getting an opportunity.”
Vikings coaches liked Brosmer when they first saw him in 2024 at the University of Minnesota, where he was allowed to throw in front of NFL scouts at Gophers pro day as a transfer under coach P.J. Fleck.
That fall, Brosmer went on to set the Gophers’ single-season program record for completions with 268. He went undrafted, but he became a priority undrafted signing by the Vikings. The front office gave him $244,000 guaranteed to sign, equivalent to a sixth-round draft pick.