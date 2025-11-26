Vikings

With J.J. McCarthy limited, Vikings’ Max Brosmer takes first-team reps ahead of Seahawks game

Brosmer, a former Gophers quarterback, has impressed coaches with a quick mind and fast arm in practices.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 11:45PM
Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer, left, chats with coach Kevin O'Connell during practice Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer took first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice, coach Kevin O’Connell said, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy progressed through the concussion protocol.

McCarthy, who reported symptoms after the team’s flight back from Sunday’s loss in Green Bay, took limited reps in quarterback drills but was not yet medically cleared to take full-team reps, O’Connell said before practice. Reporters only observe a small portion of practice that includes warmups.

Brosmer, a 24-year-old undrafted rookie, is in line for his first NFL start Sunday in Seattle. O’Connell and the team’s medical staff “aren’t in a place to declare anything yet” about McCarthy’s status, but O’Connell alluded to his practice reps, or lack thereof, affecting their decision.

“You do want to take into account what has his preparation been like,” O’Connell said. “What has his practice week been like with what he’s able to do? While also knowing ultimately this is not talking about a hand or an ankle or anything like that. We’re talking about his head.”

On Wednesday, Brosmer took over the starting offense in practice for the first time in his young NFL career.

“He commanded the huddle,” running back Aaron Jones Sr. said. “Very sharp in his calls and just focused. You could tell he’s excited to be going out there and maybe getting an opportunity.”

Vikings coaches liked Brosmer when they first saw him in 2024 at the University of Minnesota, where he was allowed to throw in front of NFL scouts at Gophers pro day as a transfer under coach P.J. Fleck.

That fall, Brosmer went on to set the Gophers’ single-season program record for completions with 268. He went undrafted, but he became a priority undrafted signing by the Vikings. The front office gave him $244,000 guaranteed to sign, equivalent to a sixth-round draft pick.

“He’s got a quick release,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said, “and he’s got a quick mind.”

Brosmer, who played five years at the University of New Hampshire, showed his mental acuity during his first NFL training camp. He earned the No. 3 job while making mistakes like all rookies, but his mistakes were different.

He processed defenses “too quickly at times,” said Phillips, who added: “There might be something there, but he’s able to get through it so fast that he might be a little ahead of the play, which is generally kind of the opposite with a young player. They’re a little behind it, they’re maybe a little late on some things.”

Brosmer has appeared in three NFL games, including mop-up duty against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. He is 5-for-8 passing in regular-season action for 42 yards. During the preseason, Brosmer completed 35 of 58 attempts (60.3%) for 364 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Brosmer’s first NFL test, if it’s Sunday, might be difficult.

The Seahawks’ seventh-ranked defense has wreaked havoc on quarterbacks this season. Only Denver and Houston are allowing fewer net yards per throw, which factors sack yardage lost by offenses. Seattle’s defense ranks fourth in sacks (36) and fifth in pass deflections (63) through Week 12.

“They have two really good corners,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “They have good safeties. It’s tough to really run plays on them. They don’t run too much man [coverage], so you really just got to ... attack them in their zones.”

Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9) and Max Brosmer (12) talk at practice Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

O’Neill picked for sportsmanship award

The Vikings have tabbed right tackle Brian O’Neill as their nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. O’Neill, a five-time team captain, has long been lauded by offensive linemen for his leadership and by coaches for his professionalism and toughness.

O’Neill, a two-time Pro Bowl choice, will be among 32 nominees evaluated by a panel of former NFL players. They will select four finalists from each conference. Those finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot, which will determine the winner announced before the Super Bowl in February. The winner receives a $25,000 donation to their charity of choice.

Etc.

  • The Vikings re-signed safety Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad and released cornerback Shemar Bartholomew. Hailassie, 25, moved from cornerback to safety this summer, when he initially made the practice squad out of training camp. Jacksonville signed Hailassie to its active roster, where he spent the past two months. He was released Nov. 17.
    • The Seahawks signed running back Cam Akers to the active roster. The Vikings released Akers from the practice squad last week to make room for cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr.

