Next up: MB12.
Max Brosmer — the former New Hampshire Wildcat, former Minnesota Golden Gopher, the undrafted free agent and unexpected backup — will ascend to QB1 when he starts against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
And I hope it’s the first of multiple starts by him before the season is over.
I’m not anointing Brosmer as the new quarterback of the future over J.J. McCarthy.
McCarthy, whose placement in concussion protocol created this opportunity for Brosmer, still deserves that title. The poor guy might be in the middle of a lost season, as a high ankle sprain and a concussion mixed in with stretches of miserable quarterback play have made the Vikings’ decision to put the ball in his hands following a 14-win season highly questionable.
When McCarthy recovers, he needs his reps.
But the Vikings owe it to themselves to give Brosmer some reps as well.
After all, there’s no one else to blame other than them for putting the position in such a perilous state. Everything must be on the table to bring competency to the quarterback role in 2026.