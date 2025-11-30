Vikings

Live: Max Brosmer starts at QB for the Vikings against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks

November 30, 2025
Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) goes down on a sack by the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With J.J. McCarthy out with a concussion, former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer is making his first NFL start in Seattle today.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings are 4-7 and facing their old quarterback (Sam Darnold) with their rookie backup (Max Brosmer) making his first NFL start, while the quarterback they planned to build around (J.J. McCarthy) will miss his sixth game of the year because of injury. McCarthy reported concussion symptoms following the Vikings’ loss in Green Bay last week, and was not cleared to play against Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks in March. Darnold has led Seattle to an 8-3 record and second place in the NFC West. The Seahawks entered Week 13 as the No. 5 seed in the conference.

Brosmer will play behind a makeshift offensive line with left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson out with injuries. But there’s good news on the defensive side with edge rusher Jonathan Greenard returning after missing the last two games.

  • TV: Fox
    • Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 387, 820 (Vikings), 227, 828 (Seahawks)
      • Line: Seahawks by 11½
        • NFL scoreboard | Standings

          Follow live updates and analysis below from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters:

