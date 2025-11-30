Live: Max Brosmer starts at QB for the Vikings against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks

The Vikings are 4-7 and facing their old quarterback (Sam Darnold) with their rookie backup (Max Brosmer) making his first NFL start, while the quarterback they planned to build around (J.J. McCarthy) will miss his sixth game of the year because of injury. McCarthy reported concussion symptoms following the Vikings’ loss in Green Bay last week, and was not cleared to play against Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks in March. Darnold has led Seattle to an 8-3 record and second place in the NFC West. The Seahawks entered Week 13 as the No. 5 seed in the conference.