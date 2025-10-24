Live: Carson Wentz, Vikings trail the Chargers 21-3 in the second quarter

For the second time in as many years, the Vikings (3-3) had a short week to recover from a difficult home loss to an NFC contender before flying to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game. Last year, they lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium after falling to the Detroit Lions at home. This year, they are in the same stadium to face the Chargers, who’ve lost three of their last four after a 3-0 start. J.J. McCarthy’s injury means he won’t face his old college coach, Jim Harbaugh, who’ll try to beat the Vikings team that passed on hiring him in 2022. The Vikings have running back Aaron Jones back after activating him from injured reserve before the game, but right tackle Brian O’Neill is out with a knee injury.