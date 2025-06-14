Vikings agree to contract extension with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips

Phillips helped oversee an offense that scored the ninth-most points in the NFL last season, as Sam Darnold threw 35 touchdowns for a 14-3 team that became one of the surprise stories of the 2024 season. Eight days after the Vikings’ season concluded with a NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Rams, they agreed to a new deal with O’Connell through the 2029 season; sources said this offseason the coach advocated for the Vikings to take care of his staff next.