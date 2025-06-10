Vikings

Back for Year 3 with Vikings, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is 'happy to be where I am'

Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, interviewed for three head coaching openings in January, but returns to Minnesota with new pieces for his ‘unique’ defensive scheme.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is entering a contract year in Minnesota and got a revamped defensive line through free agency. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores gets a lot of credit for the Vikings’ defensive success, which last year included a league-leading 24 interceptions and the fifth-fewest points allowed, 19.5, per game.

Those marks helped earn him three head-coaching interviews in January’s cycle when he talked virtually with the Bears, Jets and Jaguars. Flores, the 44-year-old former Dolphins head coach, hasn’t hid his ambitions to be a NFL head coach again someday. But the father of three children has also said it’d take the “right situation” for him to leave Minnesota.

Flores, talking to local reporters Tuesday for the first time since interviewing elsewhere, said the jobs went to deserving candidates after the Jets hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Jaguars picked ex-Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and the Bears hired former Detroit OC Ben Johnson.

“Being able to sit in that interview setting and have a conversation for that role is obviously an honor,” Flores said, “and those jobs went to guys who were certainly deserved. … It was a great experience. I enjoyed it. I’m also very happy to be right where I am.”

Flores is entering his own contract year in Year 3 in Minnesota and said he’s focused on fostering a team chemistry that was abundant in last year’s 14-3 team. That’s where Flores, a lauded tactician, said he puts an onus on the players to communicate and grow together.

Flores said relationships “show up on Sundays. Last year, they came up with dances to build that rapport. Who knows what it’ll be this year. But that energy, that vibe, that’s something we talk about. I tell them it’s not going to come from me. That’s not me. I’m always going to be thinking about the next play.”

While Flores might not yet have a new Vikings contract, he did receive a revamped defensive line that includes two Pro Bowlers — Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave — in the middle with Harrison Phillips, who said he’s already learning pass-rushing tips from his new teammates.

Only seven NFL defensive tackles have more sacks than Hargrave’s 45.5 since he entered the league in 2016. Allen, a 2017 first-round pick, isn’t far behind him with 42 career sacks.

“I’ve loved it,” Allen said Tuesday of Flores’ defense. “The first thing that all of my guys that I train with down in Tampa, Florida, said was, ‘Man, what a madman.’ His schemes are intricate, he throws a lot at the offense, makes its hard. Definitely someone that you need to be in the playbook for, but I love it.”

Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said Brian Flores' defense "gives it up to us, the players, to make a lot of the calls. It isn’t like that everywhere.” (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Even during a half-speed practice like Tuesday’s, the Vikings defense had some moments where they mixed things up on new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, including the pre-snap defensive line shifts that try to throw off an offense’s cadence and blocking angles.

“It’s a lot,” Allen said. “He throws a lot on the defensive line, the defense in general. But he really gives it up to us, the players, to make a lot of the calls. It isn’t like that everywhere. It’s definitely unique.”

The stoic Flores escalated his praise when talking about the defensive line, where he called out Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Taki Taimani and fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins among those who provide “a good amount of depth in that room.”

“That group I’m really excited about,” Flores said.

They’ll be surrounded by a trio of edge rushers in Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner, who Flores said has shown some growth this offseason by setting a good daily routine.

Flores said he was also happy to see the team land former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who has been getting first-team reps this spring replacing Stephon Gilmore.

Flores has been a fan of Rodgers since the corner’s college days.

“Zay’s been on my radar since he was at UMass,” Flores said. ”Fast. ... I always thought he was a good player and was ascending, and when the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all in. I’m happy we got him, he’s been a great addition. He’s got great football IQ and acumen."

The Vikings secondary also lost safety Camryn Bynum, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Colts in March, and have elevated Theo Jackson to replace him. Jackson got a two-year deal worth more than $12 million in March to signify his upcoming role change.

“It wasn’t easy to let go of Beezy [Bynum],” Flores said. “He was obviously a critical piece. But we also felt confident Theo could step into that role and play at a good clip. He’s shown that so far. It’s the very early, very early stages but we’re trying to build the foundation of communication, camaraderie. … He’s there in all those areas.”

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

