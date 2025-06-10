Defensive coordinator Brian Flores gets a lot of credit for the Vikings’ defensive success, which last year included a league-leading 24 interceptions and the fifth-fewest points allowed, 19.5, per game.
Those marks helped earn him three head-coaching interviews in January’s cycle when he talked virtually with the Bears, Jets and Jaguars. Flores, the 44-year-old former Dolphins head coach, hasn’t hid his ambitions to be a NFL head coach again someday. But the father of three children has also said it’d take the “right situation” for him to leave Minnesota.
Flores, talking to local reporters Tuesday for the first time since interviewing elsewhere, said the jobs went to deserving candidates after the Jets hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Jaguars picked ex-Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and the Bears hired former Detroit OC Ben Johnson.
“Being able to sit in that interview setting and have a conversation for that role is obviously an honor,” Flores said, “and those jobs went to guys who were certainly deserved. … It was a great experience. I enjoyed it. I’m also very happy to be right where I am.”
Flores is entering his own contract year in Year 3 in Minnesota and said he’s focused on fostering a team chemistry that was abundant in last year’s 14-3 team. That’s where Flores, a lauded tactician, said he puts an onus on the players to communicate and grow together.
Flores said relationships “show up on Sundays. Last year, they came up with dances to build that rapport. Who knows what it’ll be this year. But that energy, that vibe, that’s something we talk about. I tell them it’s not going to come from me. That’s not me. I’m always going to be thinking about the next play.”
While Flores might not yet have a new Vikings contract, he did receive a revamped defensive line that includes two Pro Bowlers — Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave — in the middle with Harrison Phillips, who said he’s already learning pass-rushing tips from his new teammates.
Only seven NFL defensive tackles have more sacks than Hargrave’s 45.5 since he entered the league in 2016. Allen, a 2017 first-round pick, isn’t far behind him with 42 career sacks.