Harrison Phillips learning a few new tricks from Vikings additions on the defensive line

A crowded defensive line room full of veterans could mean less playing time for all. And that’s a good thing to Phillips.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 1:15AM
Guard Donovan Jackson, right, the Vikings' first-round draft pick, participates in drills Monday. Because of injuries, the full offensive line picture isn't clear in practice. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said Monday that less can be more, as far as his role.

But Phillips said that speaks to the Vikings’ crowded defensive line room as much as to the 29-year-old’s desire to make sure he’s as healthy as possible by season’s end.

Part of the Vikings’ expensive offseason included signing two former Pro Bowl defensive tackles, Jonathan Allen, 30, and Javon Hargrave, 32, to join Phillips along the interior defensive line, replacing Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery.

“The three of us are older players,” said Phillips, who is entering his eighth NFL season, “so I think anytime you can go out there and platoon in three to five to six-play roles, you can really attack with waves, and because of the depth we have, we’ll truly have waves we can throw.”

“I’d imagine we’ll share snap counts a little more,” he added. “I think I was playing [70]-something percent one year I was here; I don’t see that happening.”

Phillips played a more reasonable 60% last year, after the aforementioned 2023 season in which the Vikings asked Phillips to play 839 snaps (74%). He was the first Vikings defensive tackle to play more than 70% of the snaps since Kevin Williams in 2012.

Still, Phillips referenced his own surgery this offseason, describing it as “a few things I had to clean up.” He’s been incredibly durable since signing in 2022 free agency from the Bills, starting 53 straight games over three years.

Phillips said he’s already benefiting from Hargrave and Allen during their first weeks together.

“They obviously have a few tricks up their sleeve that have helped them do it,” Phillips said. “From a pass rush standpoint, they have some things that are being coached by them that I haven’t really had coached to me before. ... Pass-rush moves they’ve had a lot of success with and counters off those.”

The Vikings run defense ranked fourth by allowing four yards per carry, but Phillips said there was still an urgency during his exit meeting in January that things needed to change to take another step toward contending for a Super Bowl.

“The conversation was we’re going to bring in enough like-minded individuals who know what success looks like, that we shouldn’t have to rebuild a foundation,” he said. “We should be able to hit the gas.”

New CB Rodgers to ‘play up’ to standard?

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, the former Eagles defender who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Vikings in March, has been taking first-team reps during spring practices.

Rodgers, 27, had a busy practice Monday in front of reporters, returning kicks and intercepting quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the 11-on-11 portion of the afternoon.

That kind of playmaking is what Rodgers said he’s hoping to bring to a secondary that led the NFL with 24 interceptions last year.

“Just being able to make plays on the ball,” Rodgers said. Byron Murphy Jr. ”had the highlights and interceptions last season, just watching film on him and the previous corners that was here like [Stephon Gilmore] and Shaq [Griffin], so knowing the opportunities they had last year and knowing I can play up to that part, as well.”

Rodgers, a former 2020 sixth-round pick by the Colts, brings speed that could earn him multiple roles on the team. He was part of Monday’s crew returning kicks, a job he held for three years in Indianapolis.

O-line picture not yet together

The Vikings offensive line likely won’t come together until training camp as coach Kevin O’Connell noted last week. New guard Will Fries, who signed a five-year, $88 million deal in March after breaking his leg in October, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered two torn ligaments in his left knee, did not practice Monday.

Guard Donovan Jackson, the 24th overall pick out of Ohio State, lined up at left guard while Blake Brandel played right guard. Ex-Buccaneers blocker Justin Skule, the new swing tackle, replaced Darrisaw.

Receiver Rondale Moore (knee) and rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew (undisclosed) also did not practice.

Safety Josh Metellus only participated in full-team, 11-on-11 drills as he’s eligible for a new contract, sitting out positional drills and 7-on-7 work. It’s unclear if this is contract related, but Metellus has said he’s hoping for a new deal while outplaying his current two-year, $8 million extension signed before he was a full-time defender.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming newsletter or podcast. Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

