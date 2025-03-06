Bynum is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week; he’s said he wants to return to Minnesota, but that could hinge on the Vikings' interest in paying him to keep him off the open market. Smith is signed for 2025, but has a $25 million base salary for 2026 that becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year, effectively mandating the Vikings and Smith decide quickly on whether the 36-year-old safety will return on a restructured deal or possibly retire after 13 seasons in Minnesota.