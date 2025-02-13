Jones, 26, had five sacks in the Vikings’ first four games, but had only two the rest of the year. In his final 11 games, he registered multiple pressures in a game only twice. He missed three games late in the season because of knee injuries. He appeared to be on track for a breakout year, but he didn’t show the consistent pressure that might have landed him a big contract. With Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel back for 2025, and Dallas Turner likely to play a bigger role in his second season, Jones wouldn’t seem to be at the top of the Vikings’ priority list.