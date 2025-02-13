The Vikings struck gold with a group of free agents on one-year deals in 2024, making up for a lack of draft pick contributions and winning 14 games in a season where oddsmakers projected they would win only seven.
Vikings roster breakdown: The team’s biggest decisions in an offseason full of them
Another active NFL free agency is likely for the Vikings, who have more than $60 million in cap space to spend and have 24 players are set to become unrestricted or restricted free agents in March.
Now, they’ve got another offseason of big decisions, with more money to spend than they’ve had in years.
Twenty-four Vikings players are set to become unrestricted or restricted free agents in March, when the team could have more than $60 million in cap space to spend in free agency. They’re expected to have only four picks in this year’s draft, meaning another active free agency period is likely, and they’ll again have the quarterback expected to be at the top of the market if he leaves Minnesota.
The decision the Vikings will make on Sam Darnold could be perhaps their most pivotal before free agency begins next month, but it will be far from their only important one. Here’s a look at the calls the Vikings will have to make on their own players before the league year opens March 12.
Key free agents
QB Sam Darnold
2024 cap hit: $5 million
The 27-year-old quarterback, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal last offseason, needed less than 12 months to become a Pro Bowler, a fringe MVP candidate and a target of criticism after two poor performances in the Vikings’ biggest games. Now, he’s the team’s biggest offseason decision. The Vikings could place the franchise tag on Darnold, to give themselves more time to evaluate J.J. McCarthy and ensure they’d receive two draft picks if Darnold left. But the tag could be around $40 million, absorbing a good chunk of the Vikings’ cap space for 2025.
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
2024 cap hit: $11 million
Murphy, 27, turned down a contract offer from the Vikings before 2024, and made his first Pro Bowl with a six-interception season. He’s set to be one of the top corners on the free agent market, meaning a new deal could cost the Vikings between $17 and $20 million per season. The year Murphy had, and the Vikings’ lack of proven options at the position, would seemingly make him a strong candidate to stay, but he won’t be cheap to retain.
RB Aaron Jones
2024 cap hit: $3.2 million
After Jones ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in a season where he played every game for only the third time in his career, it could be tempting for the Vikings to bring him back. They’ll have to find the right price to do so, however, with Jones set to turn 31 in December. He’s said he wants to stay in Minnesota; his leadership and utility as a third-down back could lead the Vikings to look for another one-year deal to keep him.
CB Stephon Gilmore
2024 cap hit: $2.33 million
Gilmore, 34, gave the Vikings a solid cover corner after signing a one-year deal in August, playing 76% of their defensive snaps while occasionally shadowing opposing receivers. He indicated at the end of the year he’d consider retirement; his relationship with defensive coordinator Brian Flores could make the Vikings a good fit if Gilmore wanted to continue playing on another one-year deal, but it’ll depend on whether he wants to play another season.
S Camryn Bynum
2024 cap hit: $3.3 million
Many of Bynum’s popular dance celebrations came after he set a career high with five takeaways (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries), while playing more than 90% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps for the third consecutive year. He missed four tackles in the Vikings’ two losses at the end of the season, and struggled in coverage at times. But if Harrison Smith is done, the Vikings could deem it worthwhile to keep Bynum, 26, as a deep safety.
CB Shaquill Griffin
2024 cap hit: $4.43 million
Griffin, 29, was playing mostly in dime situations during the middle of the season, until Gilmore’s hamstring injury got Griffin a couple starts in December. He intercepted two passes, and was better in coverage toward the end of the year (though he gave up a 29-yard completion in the playoff loss to the Rams). If Gilmore leaves, though, the Vikings could see benefit to bringing back an experienced corner with some size.
OLB Pat Jones II
2024 cap hit: $1.56 million
Jones, 26, had five sacks in the Vikings’ first four games, but had only two the rest of the year. In his final 11 games, he registered multiple pressures in a game only twice. He missed three games late in the season because of knee injuries. He appeared to be on track for a breakout year, but he didn’t show the consistent pressure that might have landed him a big contract. With Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel back for 2025, and Dallas Turner likely to play a bigger role in his second season, Jones wouldn’t seem to be at the top of the Vikings’ priority list.
LT Cam Robinson
2024 cap hit: $2.53 million
The Vikings’ trade for the 29-year-old Robinson helped stabilize the line after Christian Darrisaw’s injury, but the former second-round pick struggled enough in pass protection that he’s unlikely to earn a significant deal with Darrisaw coming back from a torn ACL. He gave up 21 pressures in the Vikings’ final two games, including 12 in their loss to the Rams.
G Dalton Risner
2024 cap hit: $2.31 million
Guard figures to be a priority for the Vikings; Risner, 29, had a strong year as a pass blocker, but struggled in the run game. They signed him for a second season in late May last year, once his asking price had cooled in free agency. It’s possible a similar back door could exist for him in 2025. Short of that, he might be looking for a new team.
WR Trent Sherfield Sr.
2024 cap hit: $1.79 million
Sherfield, 28, caught 10 passes while working largely as a run blocker and on special teams. If he were to return, he could do so on a veteran minimum salary benefit deal that allows the Vikings to keep his cap number down.
QB Daniel Jones
2024 cap hit: $127,500
Despite the fact he didn’t play a snap for the Vikings after signing to their practice squad in November, the 27-year-old Jones is a particularly interesting free agent. If they saw enough from him on the practice squad to think he could be successful in 2025, they could offer him similar terms to last year’s Darnold arrangement: provide security for McCarthy on a one-year deal, and play well enough to sign elsewhere the following season.
DL Jonathan Bullard
2024 cap hit: $2.25 million
Bullard, 31, played 51% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, working mostly in their base defense. It’s possible they could get him back on a veteran minimum deal; Bullard has been a favorite with Vikings coaches, and could return as affordable help against the run.
DL Jihad Ward
2024 cap hit: $1.79 million
Believe it or not, Ward, 30, finished tied with Blake Cashman for third on the team in pressures (31). He’s almost solely a pass rusher, but his size and physical play style could lead the Vikings to bring him back.
S Theo Jackson
2024 cap hit: $993,505
Jackson, 26, will be a restricted free agent this spring, and the Vikings could place an original round tender on the former sixth-round pick. It would bring him back on an affordable deal, and give the Vikings a deep safety they’ve liked, in the event Smith and/or Bynum are gone.
P Ryan Wright
2024 cap hit: $994,450
Wright, 24, is also a restricted free agent; the Vikings could look for an upgrade at punter, but their experience with Wright and his value as a holder could lead them to at least place a low tender on him, even if they pursue competition for him.
Cut/trade/restructure candidates
S Harrison Smith
2025 cap hit: $6.57 million
Smith, 36, has a league minimum base salary of $1.255 million for 2025. But here’s where it gets tricky to bring him back: If he’s on the roster by the third day of the 2025 league year, his $25 million base salary for 2026 is fully guaranteed. In other words, there’s a deadline for the Vikings to either restructure his contract or for the team and Smith to make a final decision about whether he’ll be back for a 14th season in Minnesota.
TE Josh Oliver
2025 cap hit: $9.42 million
Oliver, 27, is entering the final year of his deal, and the Vikings would save $5.15 million by cutting him. He has two void years on his contract; they could reduce his $7.95 million salary, and possibly convert some of his salary to a signing bonus that would defer money into his void years. One way or the other, a $9.42 million cap number seems unlikely for Oliver in 2025.
G Ed Ingram
2025 cap hit: $3.71 million
Ingram, 26, lost his starting job in 2024, but he’d be in line for an even higher cap number in 2025, thanks to the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator program that would raise his base salary to $5.2 million for 2025. It seems highly unlikely he’d return at that number; the Vikings would take on only $385,000 of dead money if they cut him.
G Blake Brandel
2025 cap hit: $3.91 million
If Brandel, 28, is on the roster on the third day of the league year, $1.65 million of his base salary would become guaranteed for 2025. His versatility could mean he stays as a swing lineman, but if the Vikings are prioritizing major offensive line upgrades, they could cut him and recoup $2.58 million of cap space.
C Garrett Bradbury
2025 cap hit: $6.06 million
This will be an interesting one: Bradbury turns 30 in June, and his struggles against bigger defensive tackles are well-documented. But he’s respected for his leadership and communication skills that could help McCarthy if he’s the starting quarterback in 2025. The Vikings would save $3.6 million by cutting him, but he also has two void years that could help them restructure his deal if they’re not ready to turn things over to 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Jurgens.
FB C.J. Ham
2025 cap hit: $3.41 million
Ham, 31, is the fourth highest-paid fullback in the league, and he’s entering the final year of his deal. But he’s still a third-down back, a valuable piece on special teams and a key voice in the locker room. It’s possible the Vikings would give him some guaranteed money in exchange for a reduced cap number, and a modest extension might not be out of the question.
TE T.J. Hockenson
2025 cap hit: $16.65 million
Hockenson, 27, isn’t going anywhere, but could the Vikings address his cap number? They put a void year in his contract extension to create room for a potential restructure; it wouldn’t be stunning to see them turn some of his $10.9 million base salary into a signing bonus that can be prorated into his 2028 void year.
Extension candidates
S Josh Metellus
2025 cap hit: $6.541 million
Metellus, 27, has already outplayed the two-year extension he signed in 2023, unlocking $1.6 million of incentives last season and putting $1.766 million of projected incentives on the Vikings’ cap for 2025. In other words, he’s playing a bigger role in the Vikings’ defense than the team expected when it signed him to the initial deal. He’s also due to hit free agency after 2025, providing another reason why an extension is likely.
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
2025 cap hit: $12.4 million
Van Ginkel became a second-team All-Pro in his first year with the Vikings; he turns 30 in July, and will be a free agent after 2025, at the end of a deal that includes three void years. A two-year extension could reduce his cap number for this year while rewarding a player who’s become a pivotal component of the Vikings’ defense.
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
Who will stay? Who will go? Breaking down Vikings' biggest decisions in offseason full of them
The Vikings are likely to be active in NFL free agency in March with more than $60 million in cap space to spend and 24 players set to become unrestricted or restricted free agents.