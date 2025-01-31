The Vikings were the NFL’s oldest team in 2024. A youth movement won’t be easy.

Some of their oldest players, such as 34-year-old cornerback Stephon Gilmore, were feeling exhaustion by the end of the year. Despite a strong regular season that saw them lead the NFL with 24 interceptions and rank fifth in points allowed, the Vikings defense allowed the Lions to rattle off three consecutive touchdown drives at the end of the Week 18 loss. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford then completed 10 straight passes and threw for 124 first-quarter yards to open the playoff loss. Obviously, the Vikings offense also provided little help by season’s end.