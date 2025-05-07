Why a California chef decided we need frozen Juicy Lucys

California chef Aldo Lanzillotta, co-founder of Juicy Lucy Inc., knew he was on hallowed ground.
“I do not ever want to take away from the fact that this is the birthplace of the Juicy Lucy,” he said when in Minneapolis recently. “I am very respectful of that.”
But he does hope Minnesotans’ love for the cheese-stuffed burger will tempt them to try his frozen version, now available in Minnesota Target stores, which he calls a tribute to the original.
“Maybe Minnesotans wouldn’t think to find it in a grocery store frozen, but this is an opportunity for us to bring this amazing, incredible burger to the masses,” Lanzillotta said. “Because only 34 percent of the country knows what a Juicy Lucy is. We did the research.”
The leap from West Coast chef to frozen Juicy Lucy innovator isn’t as big as it might seem. It started with his work at Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles; the century-old restaurant is known for its burgers, including Juicy Lucys (there are three on the menu).
“I feel like Barney’s is a melting pot of L.A.,” Lanzillotta said. “A lot of people come to L.A. to be a tourist or try to make it, and a lot of them go to Barney’s Beanery. So do a lot of Minnesotans, and guess what? They are having the Juicy Lucy because they miss home.”
When the pandemic halted indoor dining, the Barney’s team looked to expand to frozen foods, and the idea of mass producing Juicy Lucys bubbled to the top. “We were like, how was the Juicy Lucy not available frozen?” Lanzillotta said.
The chef, who calls himself “a burger guy,” said he was drawn to Juicy Lucys because the flavors are easily customized by varying spices and cheeses and adding ingredients like jalapeños, mushrooms and bacon.