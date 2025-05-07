Eat & Drink

Why a California chef decided we need frozen Juicy Lucys

The line of frozen cheese-stuffed burgers allows fans of the classic bar food to create their own versions at home.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 11:30AM
The make-at-home version of Juicy Lucys, available in many Target stores, is a blank canvas for your burger cravings. Provided (Provided by Juicy Lucy)

California chef Aldo Lanzillotta, co-founder of Juicy Lucy Inc., knew he was on hallowed ground.

“I do not ever want to take away from the fact that this is the birthplace of the Juicy Lucy,” he said when in Minneapolis recently. “I am very respectful of that.”

But he does hope Minnesotans’ love for the cheese-stuffed burger will tempt them to try his frozen version, now available in Minnesota Target stores, which he calls a tribute to the original.

“Maybe Minnesotans wouldn’t think to find it in a grocery store frozen, but this is an opportunity for us to bring this amazing, incredible burger to the masses,” Lanzillotta said. “Because only 34 percent of the country knows what a Juicy Lucy is. We did the research.”

The leap from West Coast chef to frozen Juicy Lucy innovator isn’t as big as it might seem. It started with his work at Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles; the century-old restaurant is known for its burgers, including Juicy Lucys (there are three on the menu).

“I feel like Barney’s is a melting pot of L.A.,” Lanzillotta said. “A lot of people come to L.A. to be a tourist or try to make it, and a lot of them go to Barney’s Beanery. So do a lot of Minnesotans, and guess what? They are having the Juicy Lucy because they miss home.”

When the pandemic halted indoor dining, the Barney’s team looked to expand to frozen foods, and the idea of mass producing Juicy Lucys bubbled to the top. “We were like, how was the Juicy Lucy not available frozen?” Lanzillotta said.

The chef, who calls himself “a burger guy,” said he was drawn to Juicy Lucys because the flavors are easily customized by varying spices and cheeses and adding ingredients like jalapeños, mushrooms and bacon.

“For me, it just feels like it’s the perfect combination,” he said. But going from restaurant flat-top to supermarket freezers wasn’t without its challenges.

Among the issues: how to pacify Juicy Lucy fans, who embrace the gush of molten cheese after taking a bite, and appeal to newcomers, who might be alarmed by it. “And we also don’t want people to get hurt,” he said.

During development, the team sampled different cheeses, experimenting with melting points and moisture levels. (Mozzarella is a key ingredient for its neutrality and melting point.) They also varied the type and fat content of beef, landing on an all-Angus burger.

And the burgers needed to be easy to prepare.

“I’m gonna sound a little pompous when I say this, but these are kind of foolproof,” he said, noting they can be cooked on a stovetop, grill or air fryer (see cooking tips below). Lanzillotta hopes to expand the flavors, too. They tested a barbecue-bacon version, and he’s toyed with mushroom-Swiss and mozzarella-truffle, too. Ultimately, they wanted to perfect the two flavors available now — classic cheese-stuffed and spicy jalapeño — before expanding.

“I’m really proud of it — it took me a while to figure it out,” he said.

With his work at Barney’s Beanery and developing the frozen line, he has Juicy Lucys down pat. But he went straight to the source for his homework, too, trying Minnesota Juicy Lucys at the Nook, Blue Door Pub, Matt’s Bar and the 5-8 Club.

Does he have a favorite?

“Are you for real? I can’t tell you that,” he said with a smile. “You’re gonna get me in trouble.”

The creators of a line of frozen Juicy Lucys cooked up samples during a stop at the Sidecar at the Tap in Minneapolis, where they displayed the two varieties available. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

About Juicy Lucys

Where to buy: Now available in two flavors — classic cheese-stuffed and spicy jalapeno — at many Minnesota Targets; $14.99 for a box of six. More info at juicylucyburgers.com.

Cooking tips: We had the best success on the stovetop, which is truest to how they’re prepared in restaurants. The key is to cook the frozen patties over medium heat to allow the burger to cook evenly throughout. (Otherwise the burger will be overdone and the cheese center underdone.) When using a meat thermometer, be sure you’re gauging the temp of the meat, not the cheese filling. Lastly, adding a splash of water to the pan and covering to steam the burger for a couple of minutes during cooking yielded the meltiest results.

Worth noting: Patties have a small opening on top, which helps release the cheese’s moisture externally, instead of steaming it internally. There will be no cheese gush, a la Matt’s Bar, just a melty pocket of cheese in the center of a pretty tasty burger.

Juicy Lucy 101: The stuffed burger dates back to the 1950s to two Minneapolis bars, the 5-8 Club and Matt’s Bar (which spells it Jucy Lucy). Who made it first is the subject of much debate, but the concept caught on nationwide, with bars and restaurants putting their own stamp on it.

