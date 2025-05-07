Why a California chef decided we need frozen Juicy Lucys

Cooking tips: We had the best success on the stovetop, which is truest to how they’re prepared in restaurants. The key is to cook the frozen patties over medium heat to allow the burger to cook evenly throughout. (Otherwise the burger will be overdone and the cheese center underdone.) When using a meat thermometer, be sure you’re gauging the temp of the meat, not the cheese filling. Lastly, adding a splash of water to the pan and covering to steam the burger for a couple of minutes during cooking yielded the meltiest results.