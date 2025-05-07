Review: After a marathon fall show, Sturgill Simpson settles in for an even longer run

As if the music industry wasn’t already at enough of a loss figuring out what to do with him, Sturgill Simpson confused things further by renaming himself Johnny Blue Skies for his latest album and the increasingly legendary tour to promote it.
With the second of three Twin Cities stops on that tour now in the bag, many of the Kentucky country-rocker’s Minnesota fans who stuck with him through the pseudonym changeup might also be a bit confused now.
Tuesday’s sold-out performance at the Armory in Minneapolis — where he’s playing again Wednesday — followed a thrilling and focused, marathon-like tour stop last September at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The ol’ Wilkins had been sidelined as a concert venue for years because it was so bad, and yet Simpson and his band sounded soooooo good there.
Night 1 at the Armory also sounded great and was just as long. But it wasn’t nearly as well-rounded or as good as the Wilkins show.
As he did last fall, Simpson advised Tuesday’s 8,000 attendees the concert would clock in close to three hours. He even added a warning about folks passing out at prior shows.
“By all means, let the drugs kick in, but handle your” stuff, Simpson, 46, cracked.
That advisory actually rang truer than it should have. While Simpson dropped in bits of Grateful Dead-like playfulness at last year’s show, he leaned heavily into that relatively new side of his music Tuesday, offering up a lot of hazy, meandering, pass-the-dutchie-ready instrumental jamming.
Throughout the first hour of the set, songs like the show-opener “Call to Arms” and “It Ain’t All Flowers” were stretched out, altered rhythmically and laced with heavy organ parts. He threw in a couple wigged-out cover songs early on, too, starting with a mystically soulful take on Procul Harum’s “A Whiter Shader of Pale” — an impressive display of his baritone voice’s power. Then came a goofy, reggae-ized cover of Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time.”