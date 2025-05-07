‘Giant step forward’: Proposals to root out fraud nearing finish line at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota legislators are pushing forward several fraud prevention measures in the final weeks of their session, including proposals to establish a new Office of Inspector General and beef up the state’s existing Medicaid fraud investigation unit.
They’re also considering giving state agencies authority to withhold payments from suspected fraudsters, and having the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor track whether agencies are implementing its audit recommendations.
The slate of proposals still in play ahead of the Legislature’s May 19 adjournment deadline comes in response to growing concerns about fraud in public programs. The largest pandemic-era fraud case in the country happened in Minnesota, with the nonprofit Feeding Our Future and other organizations stealing $250 million from a federally funded meals program for children. The FBI also has investigated fraudulent Medicaid claims in Minnesota’s autism program.
“I think that Minnesotans are looking for a serious treatment of waste, fraud and abuse,” said state Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia. “The policies that have been voted off the floor of the House are going to be a giant step forward.”
The tied House passed a bipartisan finance bill last week that included funding for the Attorney General’s Office to add nine people to its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Nick Wanka, director of the unit, told lawmakers Monday that staffing hasn’t kept up with the state’s growing Medicaid budget. The unit needs 41 staffers but only has 32, he said.
“When our state Medicaid budget has expanded, our Medicaid fraud unit has not,” Wanka said. “… But even with that, we get results. We regularly outpace other states in the number of fraud convictions and charges we get and bring.”
The finance bill also included funding for a new special review unit in the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA). That unit would track whether state agencies are implementing audit recommendations and report its findings to the Legislature annually.