FBI searching autism centers in Minneapolis, St. Cloud after finding ‘substantial evidence’ of health care fraud

Federal agents spoke with a behavioral technician formerly employed by Smart Therapy, who described one of its two owners as being related to Hassan. The employee said they received no training after starting at Smart Therapy and was just told to go with one of the clients and do “goals.” According to the former employee, most of those who worked at Smart Therapy were 18- or 19-year-old relatives of the owners who had no formal education beyond high school and no training or certification related to autism treatment.