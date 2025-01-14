GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had no problem with the Vikings since being traded out of the NFC North.
Vikings defense continues to struggle with Rams version of quarterback Matthew Stafford
The Vikings fell to 0-3 vs. Matthew Stafford, the L.A. Ram, after Monday night’s 27-9 loss. Minnesota was 13-8 against Stafford when he was in Detroit.
The Vikings fell to 0-3 against Stafford since he was traded from Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams following Monday night’s 27-9 loss. Minnesota was 13-8 against Stafford over his 12 years with the Lions.
Stafford, 36, didn’t look anything like an old, aging passer when he ripped off two throws for 50 yards to start the game. His 124 yards in the first quarter are the third-most against the Vikings in the franchise’s playoff history, doing so while the Rams built a 10-0 lead.
The Vikings couldn’t sack Stafford until the third quarter. Including the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Oct. 24, Stafford completed 72% of his throws against them for 488 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He took two sacks.
Vikings fans will likely argue that Stafford was sacked in the first half by edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Blake Cashman picked up a presumed fumble and returned it for a touchdown. But referee John Hussey ruled that Stafford had thrown an incomplete pass while being tossed to the grass. The many Vikings fans at State Farm Stadium rained down boos on Hussey’s crew after the call.
Stafford threw two touchdowns, both in the first half. His first score capped the opening drive when he rolled out to his left and found running back Kyren Williams, who faked receiving a handoff, blocked, and then leaked into a wide-open middle of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring grab.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua was largely held in check after catching the game’s first pass for a 27-yard gain over the middle of the field. He finished with five catches for 44 yards. But quarterback Sam Darnold and the Vikings offense couldn’t score a touchdown until their seventh drive, in the third quarter.
The Vikings defense continued to play without edge rusher Pat Jones II, who has not practiced since taking a low block in the Dec. 29 win over the Packers.
Jones, who had a career-high seven sacks this season, is a free agent in March.
Vikings’ O’Neill exits game
Right tackle Brian O’Neill took a hit to the helmet by Rams edge rusher Jared Verse in the fourth quarter, sending the Pro Bowl blocker to the medical tent on the sideline. O’Neill was evaluated for a concussion, according to the team. Tackle David Quessenberry replaced O’Neill almost three months after he had replaced an injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw against the Rams in October.
Protection, and Darnold’s play under pressure, were consistent problems. Darnold took nine sacks, setting a new franchise worst for most sacks allowed in a playoff game. Wade Wilson was sacked eight times during the January 1988 NFC title game.
The Vikings became the sixth team to allow nine sacks in a playoff game since 1982 when sacks became an official statistic, and the first since the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 season. (The Bengals won that game, against the Tennessee Titans, on their way to the Super Bowl.)
Safety Josh Metellus was briefly evaluated for a right knee injury and returned.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was heavily involved, catching five balls for 58 yards in the first two drives, but exited in the first half with a chest injury and did not return.
200 and done for Harrison Smith?
Monday night marked safety Harrison Smith’s 200th NFL game (regular and postseason).
Will it be his final game after 13 seasons?
Smith, a 35-year-old father of two children, said recently he wasn’t yet thinking about that decision. His contract is scheduled to void before the 2025 league year begins in March, meaning he’s a pending free agent. But if Smith wants to return, the Vikings have previously been open to reworking a new deal for him.
Jones suits up as No. 3 QB
Quarterback Daniel Jones was active for his first game with the Vikings as the No. 3 emergency quarterback.
Jones, the former Giants starter, was elevated to the active roster last week to make him a qualifying free agent for the compensatory draft pick formula should he sign with another team during free agency in March.
Jones isn’t the only Vikings quarterback on an expiring contract. All three of the Vikings’ top passers on Monday night — Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Jones — are on expiring deals. Only rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is currently signed into next season.
Etc.
- Running back Cam Akers, a former Ram, at least finished the year strong. Akers looked recovered from a second Achilles tear in 2023 when he accelerated around the edge for a 26-yard gain in the first half. Akers had 11 carries for 104 yards in the last two weeks.
- The Rams brought some star power to Arizona. Singer Rachel Platten performed the national anthem before kickoff, and hip-hop artists Xzibit and Warren G performed during halftime and the third quarter.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Five extra points: Vikings’ heaviest players get heavy criticism after Rams shred the offensive line
A terrible call blunted Minnesota’s first run at a rally, and Kevin O’Connell contributed with a bad fourth-down decision. Sam Darnold? Wow.