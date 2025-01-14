Vikings

Vikings-Rams inactives: Quarterback Daniel Jones active for the first time in emergency No. 3 role

Daniel Jones, the former Giants first-round pick, has been with the Vikings for nearly seven weeks since being let go by New York in November.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 12:09AM
Daniel Jones, left, practices with Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown on Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The warm hospitality of the Arizona Cardinals, playing host for Monday night’s playoff between the Vikings and Rams, has matched the 60-degree sunshine that many fans enjoyed in the tailgate lots outside of State Farm Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Cardinals staffers and stadium employees were called back into work this week after thinking their season was over with Arizona’s 8-9 record. They were all smiles for fans, media, and other staffers entering through Gate 1 at the southwest side of the arena.

And there are a lot of Vikings fans in Arizona (plus scouts for the Philadelphia Eagles here to get an advanced look at their next opponent).

Purple faithful will see a new quarterback suiting up in Daniel Jones, the former Giants starter who was signed to the active roster last week. Jones will be the No. 3 emergency quarterback behind Sam Darnold and veteran backup Nick Mullens.

“It’s very important that people understand, too, Nick Mullens has been our number two quarterback all season long for a reason,” coach Kevin O’Connell said while dodging questions about what role Jones would play on Monday night.

The Vikings defense will still be without edge rusher Pat Jones II, who has not practiced since injuring his right knee while taking a low block by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the Dec. 29 win. Defensive tackle Taki Taimani, the run-stopping undrafted rookie, also won’t play. He was listed questionable after returning to practice this week, but he remains on injured reserve with an ankle issue from November.

Vikings’ inactives: OLB Pat Jones II (knee), OT Walter Rouse, OL Dan Feeney, and DT Levi Drake Rodriguez

Rams’ inactives: QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., OLB Brennan Jackson, OL Justin Dedich and OL Joe Noteboom

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

