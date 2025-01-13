The first round of the NFL playoffs, six games played over three days, concludes with the Vikings (14-3) facing the Los Angeles Rams (10-7) on Monday night at 7 p.m. Central time.

Here’s what you need to know about the Vikings in the playoffs:

Where is the game?

The Rams are the home team, as the No. 4 seed and NFC West champion, against the wild-card, fifth-seeded Vikings. But the game had to be moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., outside of Phoenix because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

How do we watch?

The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN with the “Monday Night Football” team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning and special guests (including former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen), will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Who will the Vikings play in the next round if they win?

After beating the Vikings last Sunday for secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and first-round bye, Lions coach Dan Campbell told Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, “See you in two weeks.” But the Vikings will not be going back to Detroit if they beat the Rams.

The Vikings would play the Eagles in Philadelphia at 2 p.m. Central time on Sunday (NBC, Peacock). The second-seeded Eagles defeated the seventh-seeded Packers 22-10 on Sunday to book their spot in the divisional round.

Because the NFL re-seeds after each round of the playoffs, the top-seeded Lions will host the lowest remaining NFC seed after wild-card weekend. That team is the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders, who beat the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on a last-second field goal on Sunday night.

What is the Vikings' history against the Eagles?