From DIY to exterminators, how to rid your Twin Cities home of pests

Welcome warmer weather often brings uninvited guests: household pests.
Before you hire an exterminator to handle your bug or mice problem, learn what you can do yourself. With the exception of termites and bedbugs, you should be able to cure most infestations without the services of an expensive professional.
Some steps to take for specific pests:
Ants
If you can locate the ants’ nest, spray it with insecticide. If the nest is outside, follow the ants’ movements to and from food sources. If the nest is inside walls or otherwise inaccessible, cut off the paths ants follow by caulking cracks and crevices. Also try using baits like Terro Liquid. Place “bait stations” in many locations where ants can easily find them but that aren’t accessible to children and pets.
Carpenter ants
They are drawn to damp wood, so you’ll need to prevent water from accumulating in your house. Clean your gutters and downspouts and cut tree limbs and shrubs that overhang your house.
Cockroaches
Keeping your home clean and dry is the first step. Caulk to seal cracks and other entry points. You can try sticky traps or bait stations. Sticky traps probably won’t solve an infestation, but bait stations can stomp out a small one, though it might take a week because they dispense slow-acting poison. Boric acid is another effective roach killer. Blow it into cracks and crevices where people won’t come into contact with it.
Mice and rats
Close off openings more than ¼ inch in size through foundation cracks, around door and window frames and elsewhere. After closing entry points, you might be able to bring a small infestation under control with traps (peanut butter is an effective bait). Place traps perpendicular to walls, with trigger ends toward the wall so rodents will run over them. Large infestations will require poison baits, which are usually anticoagulants. Be careful to place them out of reach of pets and children.
Bedbugs and termites
They’re the most problematic pests. Bedbugs are notoriously difficult to control. Since sanitation won’t prevent bedbugs or get rid of them, you’ll likely need to hire a diligent, experienced exterminator, and you will probably need a series of treatments. Your best bet is to contract with a company to perform a rigorous initial treatment and follow up with scheduled inspections and re-treatments for a year.