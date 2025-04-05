From DIY to exterminators, how to rid your Twin Cities home of pests

Most pests are unpleasant, but termites can wreck your house. If you hire an exterminator, be wary of operators who push bait systems. Because the bait stakes used to monitor termite activity are designed to attract termites, sticking several in the ground around the perimeter of your home probably will attract termites. These companies will require an expensive long-term contract to monitor the bait stations, and once the stations have done their job, the companies might use the evidence of infestation to sell you a warranty against future infestations.