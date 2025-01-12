Vikings-Rams predictions: Minnesota Star Tribune staffers try again, this time in the NFL playoffs

The Vikings' loss to the Lions should have let some steam out of the pressure cooker created by nine straight wins with a quarterback who most on the outside didn’t expect to lead them to that many in the entire season. Kevin O’Connell got his first game against buddy and mentor Sean McVay out of the way when these two teams met earlier this season, and there shouldn’t be any last-minute surprises for Brian Flores and his defense like there was with Puka Nacua’s return in October. I’d expect a looser, more comfortable Vikings team than the one that played in both that first matchup with the Rams and last week against the Lions. Vikings 28, Rams 24