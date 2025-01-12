Jones’ playoff experience could help: Aaron Jones has seven rushing touchdowns in seven playoff games, including three in his two games with the Packers last year. The Vikings need better run blocking around the goal line, but they could lean on Jones‘ ability to find the end zone as they try to rebound from a game in which they were 0-4 in the red zone. Kevin O’Connell wouldn’t tip his hand on the Vikings’ plan for another Jones — quarterback Daniel Jones, who was elevated to the active roster this week — but said the team could have “something that may look different here and there.” Daniel Jones ran 17 times for 78 yards in the Giants’ playoff victory over the Vikings in 2022; perhaps the Vikings will use him in a red-zone package with Aaron Jones to try to finish drives.