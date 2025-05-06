When canoeing was king: Author explores a dream era for Minnesota racing

Leave it to Minnesotans to turn canoe racing into the equivalent of a full-contact sport.
Such description wasn’t a stretch in the mid-20th century, when there were paddling celebrities hellbent on winning and a long-distance race considered the toughest race of its kind in North America.
In the new book “Pushing the River” (Minnesota Historical Press), Minneapolis author Frank Bures revisits the state’s well-documented devotion to canoe racing, with special attention to the Paul Bunyan Canoe Derby, a 450-mile, paddle-at-all-costs race from Bemidji to Minneapolis that drew thousands of city folk to the finish on the banks of the Mississippi River.
The scene when canoe racing was king is compelling, much like Bures’ own stories from the water that are included in the book. He details one — “a near-miss” after he capsized on a solo spring paddle in a cold Mississippi River in 2021 — that got a strong reaction from Minnesota Star Tribune readers after he shared the frightening, cautionary tale.
In a recent interview, Bures, of Minneapolis, talked about what some people regarded as a golden era for canoe racing, the wild crowds watching the derby, and how skin color was irrelevant when competitors came together on the water. The conversation was edited for length and clarity.
Q: It’s interesting how older age isn’t a barrier in this sport. I’m thinking of the Tibbetts (Ojibwe brothers) and others in their 50s who were getting out there.
FB: That is one of the great things about canoeing, that you can do it for a long, long time. When I was on the support team for [a Mississippi River speed record attempt], two of the four paddlers were in their 60s and ended up getting the Guinness record. Canoeing can be as easy and meditative as you want, or it can be as grueling and competitive as you want, for as long as you want.
Q: These old races drew significant crowds outdoors — thousands of people. One of the few comparable events today might be an urban marathon or outdoor concert. What do you make of the significant public showing?