When canoeing was king: Author explores a dream era for Minnesota racing

FB: Winnie has always been one of the most dangerous parts of the race and, really, the whole Mississippi River. Two of the three racers I talked to, who now are in their 90s, ended up sinking in Winnie — they called it Big Winnie — because of the waves. The lake is 16 miles across and shallow, and something about the depth makes it more volatile. The waves can be 4 to 6 feet. The racers would try to start the Paul Bunyan Canoe Derby early, when it was calm, but that doesn’t mean it would be that way in the middle when the wind came up.