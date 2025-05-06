Proving that it’s hard to go undefeated — along with the precarious nature of rankings — Mankato East lost for the first time and fell from the No. 1 position. The Cougars were defeated by crosstown rival Mankato West 5-2, as West sophomore pitcher Evelyn Erickson allowed six hits to best East’s star hurler Kylinn Stangl. The Scarlets rode the residual momentum from center fielder Jillian Olsen’s diving catch in the top of the fourth inning to rally from a 2-0 deficit for the victory