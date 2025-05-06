High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune's statewide high school softball ranking

Forest Lake takes over at No. 1 while Blaine enters the Top 25 following pitcher’s record-setting day for strikeouts in a game.

By Jim Paulsen

By Jim Paulsen
May 6, 2025
Forest Lake infielder Francie Gregor (12) and the Rangers move into the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Top2 5 statewide softball ranking. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was just a matter of time before Forest Lake moved into the top spot in the Minnesota Top 25. The Rangers bounced back from their only loss of the season to Suburban East Conference rival Stillwater with a dominant four-game stretch of conference play, outscoring opponents 33-1 during the stretch.

Proving that it’s hard to go undefeated — along with the precarious nature of rankings — Mankato East lost for the first time and fell from the No. 1 position. The Cougars were defeated by crosstown rival Mankato West 5-2, as West sophomore pitcher Evelyn Erickson allowed six hits to best East’s star hurler Kylinn Stangl. The Scarlets rode the residual momentum from center fielder Jillian Olsen’s diving catch in the top of the fourth inning to rally from a 2-0 deficit for the victory

Meanwhile, an early tough schedule saddled Blaine with five losses in its first eight games, but the potent Bengals have been rolling since, having reeled off seven straight victories. Blaine pitcher Emmie Sylvia-Cochran struck out 26 batters in a 12-inning, 1-0 victory over Brainerd on Monday, believed to be a state record for strikeouts in a single game.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Monday.

1. Forest Lake (12-1). Last week: No. 2

2. Mankato East (3A, 9-1). Last week: No. 1

3. Rosemount (13-2). Last week: No. 3

4. Randolph (2A, 14-0). Last week: No. 5

5. Stillwater (13-3). Last week: No. 6

6. Centennial (11-2). Last week: Unranked

7. Champlin Park (10-2). Last week: No. 8

8. Bloomington Jefferson (12-1). Last week: No. 10

9. Farmington (10-1). Last week: No. 9

10. Delano (3A, 10-0). Last week: No. 11

11. Minnetonka (12-2 ). Last week: No. 4

12. United South Central (1A, 13-0). Last week: No. 13

13. Andover (12-2). Last week: Unranked

14. Bloomington Kennedy (12-3). Last week: No. 12

15. St. Cloud (10-2). Last week: No. 7

16. Lake Crystal-WM (2A, 13-1). Last week: No. 18

17. Visitation (2A, 11-2). Last week: No. 14

18. Cambridge-Isanti (11-2). Last week: No. 15

19. Caledonia (2A, 12-1). Last week: No. 19

20. St. Cloud Cathedral (2A, 13-1). Last week: No. 17

21. Chatfield (2A, 13-2). Last week: No. 20

22. Blaine (10-5). Last week: unranked

23. St. Agnes (2A, 12-2). Last week: No. 22

24. Rogers (10-3). Last week: Unranked

25. Melrose (2A, 12-0). Last week: No. 25

