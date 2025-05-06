It was just a matter of time before Forest Lake moved into the top spot in the Minnesota Top 25. The Rangers bounced back from their only loss of the season to Suburban East Conference rival Stillwater with a dominant four-game stretch of conference play, outscoring opponents 33-1 during the stretch.
Proving that it’s hard to go undefeated — along with the precarious nature of rankings — Mankato East lost for the first time and fell from the No. 1 position. The Cougars were defeated by crosstown rival Mankato West 5-2, as West sophomore pitcher Evelyn Erickson allowed six hits to best East’s star hurler Kylinn Stangl. The Scarlets rode the residual momentum from center fielder Jillian Olsen’s diving catch in the top of the fourth inning to rally from a 2-0 deficit for the victory
Meanwhile, an early tough schedule saddled Blaine with five losses in its first eight games, but the potent Bengals have been rolling since, having reeled off seven straight victories. Blaine pitcher Emmie Sylvia-Cochran struck out 26 batters in a 12-inning, 1-0 victory over Brainerd on Monday, believed to be a state record for strikeouts in a single game.
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Monday.
1. Forest Lake (12-1). Last week: No. 2
2. Mankato East (3A, 9-1). Last week: No. 1
3. Rosemount (13-2). Last week: No. 3
4. Randolph (2A, 14-0). Last week: No. 5