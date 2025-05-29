Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school softball ranking

As we wind down the softball rankings for the spring, I’m pleased to get the chance to mention one team that has been rising steadily but has not been talked about much.
Bloomington Jefferson has the requisite gaudy record for its No. 4 position. The battery of sophomore pitcher Brooke Borwege and strong-armed junior catcher Remi Rudquist, who has thrown out 12 of 16 potential base stealers this season, along with swift sophomore center fielder Olivia Oerther, has kept opposing teams in check, anchoring a defense that has allowed just 28 runs all season.
Three teams remain undefeated: Class 1A United South Central, with stellar pitcher Mariah Anderson, is 22-0, Class 2A Spectrum is 19-0 and Class 1A Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley is 24-0.
The Minnesota Top 25
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Wednesday’s games.
1. Forest Lake (21-1). Last week: No. 1
2. Farmington (21-2). Last week: No. 2
3. Champlin Park (20-2). Last week: No. 3
4. Bloomington Jefferson (21-2). Last week: No. 6