Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school softball ranking

Bloomington Jefferson has the requisite gaudy record for its No. 4 position. The battery of sophomore pitcher Brooke Borwege and strong-armed junior catcher Remi Rudquist, who has thrown out 12 of 16 potential base stealers this season, along with swift sophomore center fielder Olivia Oerther, has kept opposing teams in check, anchoring a defense that has allowed just 28 runs all season.