Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school softball ranking

Quietly, Bloomington Jefferson, with standouts at pitcher in Brooke Borwege, at catcher in Remi Rudquist and in the outfield in Olivia Oerther, has risen to No. 4.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 2:00PM

As we wind down the softball rankings for the spring, I’m pleased to get the chance to mention one team that has been rising steadily but has not been talked about much.

Bloomington Jefferson has the requisite gaudy record for its No. 4 position. The battery of sophomore pitcher Brooke Borwege and strong-armed junior catcher Remi Rudquist, who has thrown out 12 of 16 potential base stealers this season, along with swift sophomore center fielder Olivia Oerther, has kept opposing teams in check, anchoring a defense that has allowed just 28 runs all season.

Three teams remain undefeated: Class 1A United South Central, with stellar pitcher Mariah Anderson, is 22-0, Class 2A Spectrum is 19-0 and Class 1A Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley is 24-0.

The Minnesota Top 25

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Wednesday’s games.

1. Forest Lake (21-1). Last week: No. 1

2. Farmington (21-2). Last week: No. 2

3. Champlin Park (20-2). Last week: No. 3

4. Bloomington Jefferson (21-2). Last week: No. 6

5. United South Central (1A, 22-0). Last week: No. 7

6. Randolph (2A, 22-1). Last week: No. 8

7. Rosemount (21-5). Last week: No. 4

8. Stillwater (21-5). Last week: No. 5

9. Rogers (19-5). Last week: No. 9

10. Delano (3A, 17-4). Last week: No. 10

11. Blaine (19-6). Last week: No. 11

12. Northfield (3A, 19-5). Last week: No. 13

13. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2A, 21-2). Last week: No. 14

14. Minnetonka (19-4). Last week: No. 15

15. Mankato East (3A, 18-4). Last week: No. 12

16. St. Michael-Albertville (16-7). Last week: No. 20

17. Spectrum (2A, 19-0). Last week: No. 19

18. Centennial (17-8). Last week: No. 16

19. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (1A, 24-0). Last week: unranked

20. Visitation (2A, 19-5). Last week: No. 17

21. Rockford (2A, 21-2). Last week: unranked

22. New Ulm (3A, 19-3). Last week: unranked

23. New Ulm Cathedral (1A, 22-4). Last week: No. 22

24. Hawley (1A, 21-2). Last week: No. 23

25. Chisago Lakes (3A, 18-4). Last week: No. 24

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

