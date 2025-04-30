It wasn’t supposed to happen this way.
Minnetonka senior and softball pitcher Emily Campion did everything she was supposed to in her college recruitment. She identified priorities, performed well at camps, spoke with college coaches and took official visits.
Eventually, she committed to Cleveland State University in Ohio and, this past November, was among the more than 300 Minnesota high school seniors to sign athletic aid documents for 2025-26 enrollment at a Division I or Division II college program.
CSU wasn’t Campion’s dream choice, but it checked her boxes. She liked the coach, and she wanted to go to a school in an urban area to help establish her post-college career.
“They had what I was looking for in a major, they went to the NCAA tournament the year before, I met my future roommates,” Campion said. “Everything was good.”
She was set. Until a fateful day in January.
“Someone emailed a news report to me that said Cleveland State was discontinuing softball because of budget cuts,” Campion recalled. “That’s how I found out. I was heartbroken.”
CSU’s board also approved discontinuing its wrestling and women’s golf programs at the conclusion of their respective seasons and relocated the university’s esports program to the college of engineering.